Fortnite should not return to the App Store, according to Apple

Despite the verdict, there is still contradictory information

the case Epic vs. apple came to an end recently and neither of the two companies came out winning.. Meanwhile, gamers who enjoyed Fortnite on their iPhones or other Apple devices are still waiting for some decision on the game’s return to the App Store. But it could be that the wait lasts a long time, or it is better to give up waiting anyway.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney posted on his Twitter an email from an Apple representative where Apple makes it clear that it has no intention of allowing Fortnite to return to the App Store. According to the email, due to dubious behavior in the past by Epic, the company will not restore Epic Games developer account.

While making the situation difficult for Epic, Apple may reconsider the situation when all deadlines for appealing in higher instances have passed, once Epic has taken that step. According to Tim Sweeney, this type of situation can last for about five years.. Until then, no Epic production is allowed to be released on the App Store.

The CEO of Epic Games made the letter public in retaliation for Apple’s comments about the owner of Fortnite lying during the trial. According to Sweeney, Apple reportedly said it would “welcome Epic’s return to the App Store if they played by the same rules as everyone else.”



Tim Sweeney says that’s what Epic has been trying to do by disabling payment collection within Fortnite, in addition to paying $6,000,000 to Apple, as per court order. In other words, by correcting what gave rise to all this fighting, Apple would welcome Fortnite and other Epic Games products into its ecosystem.

The case began when Epic updated Fortnite, making in-game transactions not pass through Apple, thus avoiding the payment of 30% for this type of situation. By removing the game from its store, Apple was sued for anti-competitiveness and Apple, in turn, accused Epic of breach of contract.

