Fossil fuels will produce 48% of new energy in Brazil by 2026 – 24/09/2021

While Brazil is experiencing one of its most serious water crises, the government of Jair Bolsonaro continues to bet on the use of thermoelectric plants to supply energy in the country. These plants, in addition to producing more expensive energy, are more polluting as they are fueled by fossil fuels, coal and natural gas.

The total power of the thermoelectric plants contracted by the government of Bolsonaro through auctions in recent years, and which already have some date forecast for entry into operation, surpasses everything that will enter the system over the next five years through energy solar and wind (also contracted via energy auctions).

The government’s tables indicate that the volume of thermoelectric energy forecasted until May 2026 represents 47.7% of everything that will be generated by the other plants under implementation, from all other sources.

According to data from the first week of September, from the Electric Sector Monitoring Committee, coordinated by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, thermoelectric projects that won new energy auctions held in recent years will have the potential to inject a total of 5,847 MW.

This account does not include, for example, the Angra III nuclear power plant, also categorized as thermal, with a capacity of 1,405 MW, but which still has no date to start its operation.

The energy generated by the thermal plants exceeds the sum of what is expected to come into operation through solar (1,635 MW) and wind (3,976 MW) plants. In the case of hydroelectric plants (including SHPs, small hydroelectric plants), the forecast for new generation over the next few years is 791 MW.

This trend largely dominated by thermoelectric plants indicates that Brazil will still take a long time to actually diversify its energy matrix, prioritizing solutions that do not depend on the burning of fossil fuels, such as Diesel and natural gas, other main elements in boilers thermoelectric power plants – in addition to the high cost associated with the activation of these plants, which is reflected in the tariffs charged on the electricity bill.

The column sought out the Ministry of Mines and Energy to comment on the projections, but got no return.

On the opposite way

The Brazilian government’s energy policy decisions are contrary to the international trend.

US President Joe Biden has made speeches and pledges to invest in clean energy. On June 8, the United States government released a plan for solar energy to be responsible for guaranteeing 40% of the country’s electrical supply by 2035. The goal is that by 2050 solar energy will reach 45%. Currently, in the US only 4% comes from a solar source.

Congressional Agenda

In August, the Chamber approved a bill that creates a regulatory framework for distributed mini and microgeneration, which would be a stimulus for the adoption of solar energy in a decentralized manner.

The bill, however, is still in the Senate and was opposed by certain segments of the electricity sector, such as large energy distributors and thermoelectric generators, but there was an agreement to change the text and approve the bill. This week, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), appointed senator Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO) to be the rapporteur of the project.

The president of the Board of Directors of the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (ABSOLAR), Ronaldo Koloszuk, says that the current water crisis reinforces the strategic role of solar energy as part of the solution to diversify and strengthen the country’s electricity supply.

According to Koloszuk, it is cheaper for the government to encourage solar energy, whether from large plants contracted at auction or for their own generation on roofs and small plots, than asking the population to save energy. “Large solar plants generate electricity at prices up to ten times lower than emergency fossil thermoelectric plants or electricity imported from neighboring countries today, two of the main factors responsible for the tariff increase on consumers,” he points out.

Koloszuk also states that because of the agility of solar technology, “it only takes one day of installation to transform a home or business into a small plant that generates clean, renewable and affordable electricity. For a large solar plant, however, there are less than 18 months from the auction to the start of electricity generation. Thus, solar is recognized as the champion in the speed of new generation plants,” he says.