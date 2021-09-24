‘Foundation’ Swaps Rich Themes From Classic Science Fiction Book For Generic Space Adventure | TV and Series

For those who have never read Isaac Asimov’s science fiction classic, “Foundation” it could be a beautiful new series. With a cinematographic level production, she seduces with locations and designs, pardon the pun, from another world.

Unfortunately, fans of the book of the same name who have been waiting for decades for a version of the work, considered by many to be inadaptable, may have to wait a little longer.

The production, which opens the first two of its season with ten chapters this Friday (24) on Apple TV+, departs from the rich themes of the original story in an unnecessary quest for more action, which turns it into yet another generic space adventure.

There are important exceptions, like the aforementioned technical excellence and a great cast with familiar names and new figures, but an exciting start soon gives way to predictable moments and uninspired characters.

Clearly the result achieved by minds that even admire the work of one of the greatest writers of the genre of all times, but that perhaps did not understand so well the reasons for his success.

The sad thing is that “Foundation” starts off too well. The first episode answers all the points that fans of the 1951 book, the first in a trilogy later extended by the author, ever wanted.

And it should also please anyone who has never heard of the Russian-born American (as much as his books have spawned adaptations like “The Bicentennial Man” and “I Robot”).

The opening of the series masterfully stitches together the main themes of the book, adapting to the necessary – and absolutely understandable – plot points that would not work in the media transition.

In “Foundation”, humanity has spread across the galaxy over millennia. So much so that no one even knows its point of origin for sure.

Above the trillions of inhabitants of countless planets is the Empire, responsible for the delicate balance of all existence.

2 of 4 Lou Llobell and Jared Harris in ‘Foundation’ scene — Photo: Publicity Lou Llobell and Jared Harris in ‘Foundation’ scene — Photo: Publicity

It is understandable, then, that the presence in the capital of an influential professor, Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), and his theories about the fall of the dynasty and a likely era of chaos and conflict, is seen as a threat.

The problem is, the chances that he’s right are real. A leading scholar of a science known as psychohistory, he uses mathematics to find patterns in large populations. The larger the group, the greater its accuracy – and it looks like trillions, potentially even more, make up a pretty big group.

He predicts that in a few centuries the Empire will be fragmented, just as other powerful organizations have done before. The result will be 30,000 years of darkness.

Decay is inevitable, but he has a plan. If you are given the chance to form the Foundation, an institution with the aim of bringing together all of humanity’s knowledge in an encyclopedia, this long period could only last a millennium.

3 of 4 Cooper Carter, Lee Pace and Terrence Mann in ‘Foundation’ scene — Photo: Publicity Cooper Carter, Lee Pace and Terrence Mann in ‘Foundation’ scene — Photo: Publicity

It was afraid of making a mistake that he ended up making a mistake

All this develops even in the first episode. The above description sounds complicated, but it’s presented with enviable aplomb by creator, screenwriter and creator of the series, David S. Goyer (who has some impressive career credits such as the script for “Batman: The Dark Knight,” and others more troubling, like the story of “Batman vs Superman: The Origin of Justice”).

Changes to the book are not only uncomfortable, but welcome. Important characters in the book, starring mostly men, switch genders and give competent new faces such as actresses Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey the opportunity to conduct the story well.

In addition, the introduction of a triumvirate at the helm of the Empire, formed by clones of a centuries-dead leader, allows for the casting and permanence of Lee Pace (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), by far one of the cast’s most magnetic forces.

If they stayed at that, everything would be fine. Unfortunately this is not the case. From the second chapter onwards, the story’s concessions to common points of standard space adventures grow.

Gradually, debates such as the stubbornness of the powerful in turning their eyes to warnings given by experts (which echo even louder in a Brazil during a pandemic), give way to gunfire and fights.

As if that wasn’t enough, rich characters like Salvor Hardin, an unlikely hero with his manipulative and arrogant streak, is diluted into a good-natured and fighting guardian. Harvey does what he can and prevents the worst, but the weakening is glaring.

It doesn’t even take a close look to see the demands of executives reflected in the plot, worried that a narrative with little action might alienate viewers.

But it’s still very sad to watch the change helplessly, especially after an opening with excellent balance, further proof that none of this was necessary.

The book didn’t need that. The series didn’t need it either. A pity that boldness is limited to the budget. And “Foundation” remains unadaptable.