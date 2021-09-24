Founded by rocker brothers, Prevent Senior had revenues of R$4.3 billion – Época Negócios

+



Prevent Senior (Photo: Disclosure)

Target for complaints for unscientific and unethical conduct in the treatment of covid-19, the Prevent Senior is one of the largest health plan operators in the country, with more than half a million customers. The firm grew significantly in the pandemic. In 2020, net sales reached BRL 4.3 billion, compared to BRL 3.6 billion in 2019.

The first patients with covid-19 in Brazil were treated at Hospital Sancta Maggiore, the network’s main one. The first death reported in the country occurred at the unit. With the advance of the pandemic, Prevent started to disseminate treatment with ineffective drugs, and attributed the recovery of patients to drugs such as hydroxychloroquine.

The founder and CEO of Prevent Senior is the 52-year-old physician Fernando Parrillo. In addition to his position at the company, he is guitarist for the rock band Doctor Pheabes, which has already performed at Lollapalooza in 2015. The group’s vocalist is Eduardo Parrillo, brother of Fernando and technical responsible for Prevent.

The Parrillos brothers moved from a small patient-removal company in the mid-1990s to an empire of supplementary health. Fernando and Eduardo’s relationship with the healthcare business began in 1996, with the purchase of an ambulance. Shortly thereafter, the opportunity arose to buy a small clinic.

That’s when the planning, with the rest of the family, of a system that would become a health plan began. With a business model aimed at treating the elderly, the company is considered a pioneer in the area in the country. Prevent’s first controversies in the pandemic arose shortly after the arrival of the virus in Brazil. An inspection at Sancta Maggiore, in March 2020, found evidence that five deaths caused by covid-19 had not been reported to public authorities in São Paulo.

The following month, the then Minister of Health, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, criticized the company for promoting “agglomeration of the elderly”. Prevent would still appear in an investigation by the Civil Police and the São Paulo MP due to alleged pressure for doctors to prescribe a “covid kit”. In ANS’s index for opening administrative proceedings, Prevent is 7th in the list of complaints. The operator claims to be the target of defamation.

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.