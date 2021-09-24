FPF recognizes Juventus da Mooca title from São Paulo after 87 years

After 87 years, the Paulista Football Federation recognized the title of the 1934 Paulistão Club Atlético Juventus da Mooca. The news was disclosed today (23) on the entity’s official profile on social networks.

In a ceremony held at its headquarters, the Federation delivered a plaque to club president Antonio Ruiz Gonsalez, confirming the title. The trophy, which is already in the gallery of “Moleque Travesso”, was also at the event.

“Campeão Paulista. After years of surveys and research, the FPF officially recognized the São Paulo title conquered by Juventus in 1934”, said the publication.

Also this Thursday, the FPF will release the book “125 Years of History – The Encyclopedia of Futebol Paulista”. As of this publication, Juventus will be officially recognized as São Paulo champion.

In addition to the team from the East Zone of São Paulo, Albion, a team already extinct and without a trace of existence, was considered the holder of the 1933 title, together with Palestra Itália.