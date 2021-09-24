“Frustration”: Newspaper highlights bad performance by Barcelona, ​​but says Ronald Koeman remains in office | spanish football

+ See the Spanish Championship table

The diary highlights on its cover the bad moment of the Catalan team, with the headline “frustration”. This Thursday, the team lost good chances with Depay, had Frenkie de Jong expelled – unfairly according to the newspaper – and saw Ter Stegen be the highlight with important saves.

Sport newspaper cover says Barcelona will keep Koeman in office until the weekend

The “Mundo Deportivo” also published that Koeman remains in office at least until next weekend’s game, against Levante. The coach, expelled for a complaint against Cádiz, will not be on the field. Xavi is seen as a possible replacement in the case of the Dutchman’s resignation.

Mundo Deportivo cover highlights Barcelona's "interrupted reaction" against Cádiz

The coach regretted the result, highlighted the embezzlement he had – names like Ansu Fati, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Dembelé and Agüero – and spoke about the fight for the title. Leading Real Madrid have opened up seven points, but Barcelona have a game in hand.

– I have said several times that you must always try to win every game. You always have to try to win titles, but you have to be realistic. You have to see the team we have, the people we are missing. Today there were seven players who could be starting this team. The only thing I have to do is keep working with the team, the feeling I have with the team is very good.

Ronald Koeman during Espanyol draw between Cádiz and Barcelona

Without Messi and in a serious financial crisis, Barcelona will have a season of restructuring. The start is not encouraging: the team started with a 3-0 loss at home to Bayern in the Champions League and had just nine points in the first five matches of the national league, occupying the seventh position.