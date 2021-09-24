Gabby Petito case: Police use divers to find missing fiance – World

Searches for Brian Laundrie, fiance of digital influencer Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito, found dead, entered the sixth day this Thursday (23) in the United States. A team of divers has joined the FBI and Police, who use sniffer dogs, boats and helicopters to find the 23-year-old.

The search teams were concentrated on the Carlton Reservation, a crocodile swampland in Florida State, but no clue has been found at the scene so far, a spokesperson said late Wednesday (22).

Second portal G1, US authorities have not disclosed why they are convinced that Laundrie may be in the nature reserve, which has more than 9,700 hectares and is located close to the family’s home.

According to North Port police, the young man’s parents did not report his disappearance until the 14th, three days after they last saw him.

Before disappearing, he informed his relatives that he was going to take a walk on the reservation alone.

Laundrie’s parents’ home was searched last week, and police were seen loading cardboard boxes into a van and seizing a silver Ford Mustang.

Subtitle:

The couple left home in July to cross the US in a van. They shared the adventure on social media Photograph:

playback/Instagram

Remains corresponding to Gabby Petito were found in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, last Sunday (19). On Tuesday (21), the expert confirmed that the body was of the 22-year-old girl and that she was murdered.

Influencer and fiance Brian Laundrie left her parents’ house in July to travel across the United States in a van. They shared moments of the trip on social media.

Disappearance

Petito had been missing since September 11th. Her parents went to the police after their daughter stopped answering phone calls and text messages for several days.

On September 1st, Laundrie returned alone to her parents’ home in North Port, Florida, in the bride’s van. Since returning, he refused to talk to investigators about the influencer’s whereabouts.

the boy was declared “person of interest” (a term informally used in the US to designate a suspect or a person who may be related to a case under investigation) in the case, but was not charged with any crime. The FBI believes he would be withholding important information about the case.

Domestic violence

Subtitle:

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have been traveling the United States together since July this year Photograph:

playback/Instagram

Two weeks before influencer Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito disappeared, police in the city of Moab, Utah, United States, were called in to deal with a possible incident of domestic violence, on Aug. 12, involving the 22-year-old and the fiance, Brian Laundrie, 23.

A witness called 911 to report a quarrel between the couple. In the call, the witness stated that he saw Laundrie defer “punches and slaps” on the bride.

The audio of the occurrence was obtained by Fox News, and released this Monday (20). In the dialogue, a police officer asks: “Did he slap her?” And the witness responds, “Yes, and then we stopped. They ran up and down the sidewalk. He started hitting her, got in the car and they drove away,” she described.

In the images of the body camera used by one of the security agents who attended the incident, the influencer appears crying and complaining about her mental health to the police. She also said that the couple had been arguing more often.

However, there was no record of occurrence. The security officer who made the approach wrote in the report that “the driver of the van, a man, had some sort of argument with the woman.”