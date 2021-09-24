Gabby Petito: Police conduct in the case of the dead influencer will be investigated

Moab County, Utah, said it is initiating an investigation into how the City Police Department handled an incident of domestic violence between 22-year-old Gabby Petito and 23-year-old Brian Laundrie in August. weeks before she was killed.

The investigation stems from police interactions with Petito and Laundrie, on Aug. 12, in the middle of their #VanLife trip to parks in the American West. In Moab, a traveler called 911 (190 US) to report a possible domestic dispute involving the couple in their white van.

The discussion, like an incident at a Wyoming restaurant, shows the growing tensions in their relationship, even as they document a happier version of the trip on social media.

Images from the police officer’s body camera show the police interaction that took place about two weeks before Petito last communicated with his family. and There is even a police record report.

The municipal administration said in a statement that the police department received praise and criticism for “its response and resolution of the incident involving Petito and Laundrie”.

“The Moab City Police Department has clear standards for police conduct during possible domestic violence and our officers are trained to follow these standards and protocol,” the city said.

“At this time, the City of Moab is not aware of any violations of Police Department policy during this incident. However, the city will conduct a formal investigation and, based on the results, will take any next steps that may be appropriate,” he concluded.

Witness report

The police interaction began with a phone call from a witness who saw what he considered a troubling incident. On that day’s 911 audio, provided by the Greater County Sheriff’s Office, the caller told the office that he wanted to report a case of domestic violence involving a couple who drove away in a white van.

“We drove by and you were slapping the girl,” said the witness. “Then we stopped. They ran up and down the sidewalk. He started hitting her, got in the car and they left”.

In a Moab police report, another witness named Christopher told police he saw the couple arguing on the phone. The witness said that when Laundrie got into the van, Petito appeared to punch him in the arm and then climbed into the driver’s door as if he had locked it from the outside, the report says.

Police located the van and stopped the couple after the vehicle exceeded the speed limit, abruptly left its lane and hit a curb, according to the police report.

Body Camera Images

The officer walked to the passenger side of the vehicle, where Petito, crying, told him: “We just had a fight this morning. Personal problems”, according to the body camera footage.

After interviewing Petito, Laundrie and the witness, officers describe the incident as an argument that turned into a physical fight involving shoving and scratching.

Laundrie had small visible scratches on his face and right arm, but “did not fear for his safety” and “did not show any indication that he might be a victim of ‘battered boyfriend syndrome’,” the report notes. low risk of danger or damage as a result of her proximity to her fiancé.”

Petito, in turn, was crying uncontrollably and was panting, the report notes. She is described in the report as being in a “confused and emotional state”.

In the body camera footage, a police officer explains that they consider Petito the aggressor and Laundrie the victim. No charges were filed and, at the suggestion of the police, the couple broke up overnight, with Laundrie staying at a hotel and Petito taking the van.

“Both the man and the woman have reported that they are in love and engaged to be married and that they desperately do not wish to see anyone charged with a crime,” writes officer Eric Pratt in the report.

“Having assessed the totality of the circumstances, I don’t believe the situation has reached the level of a domestic assault as much as a mental health crisis,” wrote officer Daniel Robbins in the report.

“I then determined that the most appropriate course of action would be to help separate the parts overnight so they could reset their mental states without interference from each other.”

Petito and Laundrie agreed to that plan, the report says. They had their own cell phones in case of an emergency, the report adds.

Boyfriend returned home in Gabby Petito

Laundrie returned to her parents’ Florida home without her on Sept. 1, and her family reported her missing 10 days later. His body was found on Sunday in Wyoming, near where the couple was last seen. A coroner determined that she died of murder.

Laundrie, who refused to speak to investigators, has been missing for the past week. The city of Moab said investigators will gather all the facts and evidence to assess the police response to the incident.

“We understand that people can see the same situation in very different ways and we recognize how Ms. Petito’s death more than two weeks later in Wyoming could lead to speculation, in hindsight, about the actions taken during the Moab incident. The purpose of the city’s formal investigation is to gather the underlying facts and evidence needed to make a full and informed assessment of such actions,” according to the city.

The police department will make all information about Petito’s incident available to agencies investigating his death, and officers will also be available to answer any questions, the statement said.

THE CNN International contacted the Moab City Police Department for a statement.

toxic relationship

The police report also notes that two National Park Service officers responded to the scene. One of the police officers, Melissa Hulls, told Deseret News that she spoke with Petito and warned her that her relationship with Laundrie bore the marks of a “toxic” relationship.

“I was begging her to re-evaluate the relationship, asking her if she was happy in her relationship with him, and basically saying this was an opportunity for her to find another way, to make a change in her life,” Hulls told Deseret News.

“This hasn’t been a good day for anyone,” she added. “We thought we were making the right decision when we left.”

