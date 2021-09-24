Gabigol invites Neymar to play for Flamengo and the response shakes social media

The old review between Neymar and Gabigol seems to gain new ingredients every week. In April, Gabriel Barbosa had already stated that Neymar had the face of Flamengo. Before, in the Libertadores decision of 2019, the PSG shirt 10 celebrated the red-black title and the two goals scored by ex-brother-in-law. Now, this Thursday morning, Neymar returned to stir the fans of Flamengo by responding to a message from Gabigol about the Rio club.

Yesterday, the PSG shirt 10 had already wished the red-black forward good luck in the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal against Barcelona-EQU. Afterwards, the matter was directed to the Rio de Janeiro club.

Neymar: Good luck

Gabigol: Waiting for you

Neymar: Have you thought?

Gabigol: Hahahaha, everyone can imagine… Maraca packed, semi of Liberta… RJ on fire, that atmosphere.

Despite the invitation, the dream is far away. In May, Neymar settled his contract renewal with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025 and should not leave the French club anytime soon.

The answer, however, made Flamengo fans crazy. On Twitter, a flurry of comments mentioning the exchange of messages drove the red and black people crazy.

Flamengo remains undefeated in Libertadores 2021. Last Wednesday, at Maracanã, the team led by coach Renato Gaúcho beat Barcelona de Guayaquil 2-0 and opened an important advantage in the first leg of the competition’s semifinals. This was the club’s 80th victory in the history of the South American dispute.