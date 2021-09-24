Galaxy M52 5G announced with 64MP triple camera, 6.7″ sAMOLED Plus screen and more

After having its battery approved by Anatel, now Samsung has finally made the Galaxy M52 5G official, which is coming with a main set of triple cameras, theme sAMOLED Plus and even 5G connection as its name says. Know now all the specifications of the M52 5G. It’s interesting to mention that Samsung announced the Galaxy M52 5G on its website in Poland without any fanfare, just adding the device to its portfolio. Without further ado, let’s go to your technical sheet.

Starting with the screen, the Galaxy M52 5G is 6.7 inches in sAMOLED Plus with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels (FullHD). The Galaxy M52 5G also has an octa-core processor with cores running at 2.4GHz and 1.8GHz combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD totaling up to 1TB.





Speaking of cameras, we have a 64MP ultra wide-angle main sensor with f/1.8, a 12MP secondary sensor and finally a dedicated macro sensor with 5MP. On the front camera we have 32MP. Continuing with the specs we have Bluetooth 5.0, dual band WiFi, NFC and a 5000mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging.

Galaxy M52 5G Specifications

6.7-inch sAMOLED Plus screen with FullHD resolution

Platform: octa-core processor with 2.4GHz and 1.8GHz cores

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB expandable via microSD

Front camera: 32MP f/2.2

Main Cameras: 64MP f/1.8 ultra wide-angle main sensor 12MP f/2.2 secondary sensor 5MP f/2.4 macro sensor

Battery: 5000 mAh with 25W fast charging

Connections: Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Band WiFi, USB-C, NFC

OS: One UI 3.1 with Android 11

Dimensions: 164.2 x 76.4 x 7.4 mm

Weight: 173 grams

Availability