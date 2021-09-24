Gas column reaches 4,500 m high

The eruption of the Cumbre volcano, on the island of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, enters today on the sixth day. According to the Spanish Civil Guard, the column of gases that came out of the volcano reached 4,500 meters in height. Two lava flows that head towards the sea destroying houses and closing off roads are still active. In all, six highways are closed in the region.

The lava released by the volcano already covers more than 166 hectares and destroyed 350 properties, according to data released yesterday by the European satellite monitoring system Copernicus.

Spain’s Department of National Security points out that the eruption continues to occur, although the velocity of movement of the lava has decreased. The river formed in the north of the structure is the most active, flowing at 4 km/h.

In addition, the Department of National Security indicated that the possibility is foreseen that the gases emitted by the Cumbre Vieja “start to move to the east or northeast, while those at 1,500 meters tend to move to the southwest or south.

So far, almost 6,000 people have had to leave their homes because of the lava, a number that is increasing daily, as a result of evacuation orders made by the authorities.