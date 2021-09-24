Gas company workers find 800-year-old bodies in Peru

Employees of the Peruvian natural gas distribution company Cálidda found the remains of eight people buried in a common tomb with food and musical instruments about 800 years ago, in the region of the ancient city of Chilca. The site, at kilometer 62 of the Panamericana Sur road, is about 60 kilometers south of Lima, the capital of the Peru.

According to Cecilia Camargo, the archaeologist who coordinates the cultural heritage of Cálidda, told the news agency AFP, the bodies of adults and children were wrapped in plant material. Corn, cymbals and various wind instruments, including flutes, were arranged around them. The material indicates that they were people dedicated to crafts, weaving or music. “It is an important finding that gives us more information about Chilca’s pre-Hispanic history,” said the researcher.

Some of the bodies were buried with shells on their heads and carried bags of coca leaves. The leaves are traditionally chewed as a stimulant in the Andean regions.

This was not the first archaeological discovery involving Calidda. In 2018, for example, company workers found 30 old bodies in the same region. In November of last year, the tomb of a 600-year-old woman was discovered in the district of San Juan de Lurigancho, in the province of Lima. In total, during the works to install natural gas over the last six years, nearly 1,000 archaeological finds have been recovered and investigated, in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, among Lima, Callao, Chilca and Cañete (all in the province of Lima) .

