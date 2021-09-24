Gaviões invites fans to support Corinthians girls

Gaviões da Fiel, Corinthians’ main organized support group, is organizing a demonstration in support of Alvinegro’s women’s team for next Sunday (26) — the date of the second and decisive game against Palmeiras, at Neo Química Arena, in the final of the Brazilian Championship .

Fans will gather at Tatuapé, the neighborhood where Corinthians will be staying, to express their support for the players outside the hotel. The Gaviões meeting will take place at 5:00 pm (GMT) on Sunday, moments before the delegation embarks towards the decision stage. The duel with Palmeiras starts at 9 pm.

“We summoned the entire Corinthians Nation this Sunday (26/09), at 5:00 pm, to support the Corinthians women’s team before the final of the Brasileirão 2021. The (free) bus will leave our headquarters at 4:00 pm”, says an excerpt of the statement.

Unable to follow the game at the Neo Química Arena, Gaviões da Fiel is looking for other ways to show support for the Corinthians team. In the first leg of the final, at Allianz Parque, Alvinegro won 1-0. Therefore, to win the title, Timão plays for any victory or even a draw.

The Parque São Jorge club is in its fifth straight decision in the Brazilian Championship. Alvinegro took the title in 2018 and 2020 and is now seeking the third championship. In the 2017 season, Timão lost the final to Santos and, in 2019, was defeated by Ferroviária.