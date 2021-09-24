Gboard is updated with Material You from Android 12; check out the look

New design changes in the Gboard app, Google’s keyboard, were seen in the 11.0.1 beta version, following the aesthetics of the Material You language, which will be on Android 12. The changes involve round key popups, a new settings menu and a page of themes.

As you can see below, the highlight that appears when keys are pressed is now round. In addition, the emoji and scoreboard choice panels are pill-shaped.

Appearance comparison — the new one is on the rightSource: Reproduction/ 9to5Google

The settings menu was also redesigned with the header gaining prominence in the interface. The same feature can be seen on the theme choice page, which now features rounded and more separated cards, with the chosen one highlighted with a red border.

New options and themes interfaceSource: Reproduction/9to5Google

These new features were noted previously, but were not available to users. That said, the redesign of the themes is already being offered in version 10.9.04 of the test channel.

It is noteworthy that the service has received several changes this year, such as the use of the Google Sans font and the incorporation of dynamic themes that use the device’s wallpaper colors, but many features are still not offered to everyone.

The new variant of the software can be downloaded directly from the APK Mirror, but with rumors pointing to the release of Android 12 on October 4th, it shouldn’t be long before all customers can enjoy the new features.