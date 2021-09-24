General recap of the covid-19 vaccine continues this Friday in Curitiba

This Friday (24), the Municipal Health Department Curitiba continues with the immunization against covid-19 with the recap for all groups already called, including first and second doses and booster dose. Vaccination will also be done for those who have the second dose scheduled for this Friday (24).

The vaccine will be available on this date at 22 vaccination points, from 8 am to 5 pm (see list below). On this date, there will be no vaccination for the adolescent population with comorbidities. Immunization for this audience will resume on Monday (27).

READ TOO:

>> Curitiba will take action to anticipate the second dose of Pfizer this Saturday

>> Curitiba vaccinates adolescents with disabilities and comorbidities on Monday

first dose

The first dose will be available to anyone aged 18 and over who has not yet been vaccinated. The first dose will also be available for pregnant women and postpartum women (mothers who had children up to 45 days) who are 12 years old or older, with presentation of a medical statement.

To receive the first dose vaccine, the Municipal Health Department asks you to register in advance on the Saúde Já platform on the website www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br or via the cell phone application. Registration speeds up the vaccination process.

It is also necessary to present an identification document with photo and CPF. In addition, you must present proof of residence with an address in Curitiba.

second dose

The second dose will also be available for everyone who has already been called, including those who have not yet attended. The date of summoning the second dose can be checked on the app or the Saúde Já Curitiba website.

To receive the second dose of the vaccine, just look for one of the vaccination points in the city and bring an identification document with photo and CPF.

booster dose

In addition to the first and second dose, the vaccine points will offer, this Friday (24), a booster dose for seniors aged 70 years or more, who vaccinated the second dose for 180 days or more. Immunosuppressed individuals who have completed 28 days or more of the second dose are also contemplated.

People who are entitled to the booster dose received a “pop-up” message with the summons in the Saúde Já Curitiba app. This message must be shown at the time of vaccination.

Among the immunosuppressed, solid organ transplants using immunosuppressants, bone marrow transplants, people living with HIV/AIDS, people undergoing chemotherapy and other conditions of immunosuppression will be treated.

Immunosuppressed individuals who meet the criteria and who do not receive the call must send an e-mail to the electronic address, [email protected], with personal information and a document that proves their clinical condition. Already people who undergo hemodialysis will receive the booster dose in clinics that are undergoing treatment.

Proof of address

To receive the first dose of the vaccine, it is necessary to present, in addition to the identification document with photo and the CPF, a proof of residence with an address in Curitiba. If it is in the spouse’s name, a marriage or stable union certificate must also be presented.

With the vaccination of younger age groups, the Municipal Health Department also accepts proof of residence in the name of the father or mother, attached to a document that proves membership.

In the case of leases not formalized by real estate agencies, proof of residence address must be presented with a statement from the property owner, with legal responsibility for the lease and information.

Vaccination sites

From 8am to 5pm

1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square

2 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity

Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra

3 – US Salvador Allende

Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado

4 – US Parigot de Souza

Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

5 – US Vila Diana

Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches

6 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center

Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri

7 – US Bairro Alto

Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto

8 – US Santa Efigênia

Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha

9 – US Jardim Paranaense

Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão

10 – US Visitation

Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão

11 – US Camargo

Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cashew

12 – Uberaba US

Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

13 – CIC People’s Club

Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700

14 – US Oswaldo Cruz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City

15 – US Vila Feliz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

16 – US Aurora

500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World

17 – US Pines

Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

18 – US Orleans

Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans

19 – US Campina do Siqueira

Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira

20 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara

Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n

21 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha

1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street

22 – US Santa Quiteria 2

Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria

Web Stories