Genetic testing helps in choosing medications for anxiety and depression; know how they work – Health

SÃO PAULO – One of the challenges of treatment for anxiety and depression is to make patients continue taking the drugs prescribed by doctors even after episodes of adverse effects or when the patient does not notice improvement in the condition. With a growing offer in Brazil, the pharmacogenetic tests they present themselves as an option to provide precision and prevent medications from being recommended through trial and error. Faced with the pandemic, social isolation and high unemployment, health professionals have been increasingly sought after to treat symptoms, diagnoses and treatments for these diseases.

Performed with saliva or blood, the tests analyze the DNA of patients and allow for the identification of changes that may impact the response to the medications, in the Side effects and some even cross-check to see if drug interactions and lifestyle habits, for example, can interfere with the treatment’s success.

“This test involves a strategy called Precision Medicine, which assesses characteristics of people, diseases and DNA, and adapts the treatment according to the patient’s needs. In addition to improving responses, the tests aim to save money, because, Once you adjust the drug, the price of the treatment increases,” explains Leandro Brust, Pharmacology leader at GeneOne, Dasa’s genomics company. GeneOne’s exam arrived on the market at the beginning of last year, which coincided with the beginning of the covid-19 crisis in Brazil.

It says the concept of precision medicine is already a trend in countries like the United States, Spain, Netherlands, Taiwan and Turkey, and that pharmacogenetic tests are on the rise, especially with the increase in cases of depression and anxiety, something that has intensified in the covid-19 pandemic.

“Most psychiatric drugs end up going through certain enzymes, in 70% of patients they do. We know that, out of ten people, nine have some alteration in the genes that, if known, could have improved the therapeutic response and avoided the effect collateral.”

Offered by the group since the beginning of the pandemic, the exam also analyzes other factors that can impact treatment.

“Genetics determines a part of this, the other part is the interaction between medications. We can assess the interactions, because a patient with depression may have high blood pressure or diabetes. The exam will also observe habits. If the person drinks coffee, he drinks alcohol. We can simulate new situations, such as covid infection. The doctor takes the exam, logs in with a personalized key, enters a platform with a worldwide scientific base and will do the simulation before prescribing.”

In the result, the psychiatrist can see which medications are suitable for the patient, which require more attention and which have the potential to be unsuccessful in tables separated by traffic light colors and with details of the result. Interpretation should only be done by the professional.

Between June and August this year, there was a 456% growth tests conducted by GeneOne over the same period last year. For now, tests focusing on the area of ​​psychiatry are still private and the values ​​vary between R$ 1,485 and R$ 1,990. But the goal is for them to become popular in the future.

“The whole world is moving in this direction. The pandemic has given a boost and will continue to grow. People want answers, fewer side effects. Science has been firmly dedicated to this issue and even has public policy in countries to research and move towards that.” Until the end of this month, when the September Yellow, GeneOne’s PharmOne suicide prevention campaign is being offered at a special discount.

Wagner Baratela, head of genomics at Fleury, says the test is a tool to help doctors and that the individual analysis of DNA variants associated with the metabolism of medications allows the psychiatrist to define the best treatment for the patient.

“Slow metabolism makes it take longer for the medication to be removed from the body. Thus, it has the effect of exacerbating symptoms in slow systems. If metabolism is accelerated, the treatment effect ends up not being as good as expected. ”

But he warns that the exam does not exclude the need for diagnosis and monitoring of treatment by the psychiatrist.

“The treatment of these diseases needs to be done with the supervision of a doctor. The fact that we have a pandemic situation, with people sad, does not mean that everyone has depression. It needs to be diagnosed by a doctor.”

trial and error

Founder of Gntech, psychiatrist Guido May says that the company has been offering pharmacogenetic tests since 2017 and that they are already in their fifth generation. In June of this year, a more compact version of the test was launched, which analyzes six genes – the full version maps 32 – for a value of R$ 1,485.

“The trial and error method gives 50% of failure. Depression and anxiety are already the biggest cause of absence from work in Brazil and in the world. With each attempt at treatment that fails, depression becomes more severe and chronic. A big one. percentage, which can reach 70%, abandons the treatment due to side effects or ineffectiveness of the medication. We already have studies showing that, compared with patients with trial and error, people who take the test have more effective results, less expenses and less number of admissions”, says May, who is a member of the clinical staff of the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

According to psychiatrist Lívia Beraldo, who works at Hospital Santa Paula, adherence to treatment is already impacted by the stigma and prejudice with medications, something aggravated by the interval between the start of treatment and the feeling that it is taking effect.

“These medications, such as antidepressants and anti-anxiety drugs, take about 20 days to start to take effect. This delay can be another factor to distance the patient from the treatment. There are usually guidelines (guidelines) for depression treatments, but that’s for most, it’s not personalized. This gives more hope to the patient, because he sees that he can get better.”

She believes that the tool will be used more and more, mainly because of the impacts of the pandemic. “We are discussing whether the fourth wave will be mental health and we will see the results of this for decades. The pandemic shows that there is no way to escape: mental illness is democratic, everyone is subject. Therefore, the development of technologies is important. and let people know that it is not to be taboo or to suffer alone.”