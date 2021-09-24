Genshin Impact’s Birthday Event Sparks Community Uprising and Rain of Criticism ⋆

No, the phenomenon’s birthday event Genshin Impact it hasn’t started yet, but it’s already generating a lot of anger among the players. That’s right! As soon as the MiHoYo presented a post talking about the rules of celebration, several members of the game community were outraged by some of the Chinese developer’s ideas and started a shower of criticism… let’s understand this story better?

Want to get 20% off ExitLag, the best lag reducer in online games on the market? Use our “MMORPGBR” coupon and win 20% off when contracting any of the plans of the ExitLag, a program used by professional gamers like Fallen to reduce lag by up to 70% in games like Fortnite, League of Legends, Elyon and more. Click here and enjoy!

In general terms, the point that caused an uproar in the Genshin Impact community was the revelation of a set of contests that will be held to celebrate the game’s first anniversary. In these contests, players will be able to receive exciting prizes such as free passes, the new iPhone 13 Pro Max and much more. To participate, players will have to send art, videos, photos and other types of “fan-made” actions. Also, other events will guarantee rewards for a small group of players and not everyone. And it was just after the presentation of these “festivities” that the players were revolted. After all, while other games offer several “treats” to the community, MiHoYo’s game requires action from adventurers.

Yes, the frustrations of the community, when we analyze the many criticisms that have surfaced on the web, are related to the fact that the Chinese developer is always “playing the responsibility to the players”, as if it depended on them to create the events. Many players claimed that, considering all the success the game has had, MiHoYo could do a little more to keep the community engaged, creating events that don’t require as much of the players outside the game. Anyway, Genshin Impact’s birthday will be celebrated on September 28th and the events will start on that date and will last for many days, as per the schedule presented by the devs. So it’s worth keeping an eye on the outcome of this story.

Don’t want to miss anything new? Then follow the MMORPGBR on Facebook and Instagram to stay on top of the latest MMORPG news. Also join our Facebook Closed Group to share your gameplays and seek tips from other players.