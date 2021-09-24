Giannini gives up running, and Leila Pereira gets even closer to the presidency

Mario Giannini announced this Thursday that he will not run for the presidency of the palm trees.

The decision was taken after the businessman was unable to garner the joint support of various sectors that would oppose Leila Pereira.

Thus, the president of crefisa and of the FAM, sponsors of the Palestinian club, came even closer to being chosen to replace Maurício Galiotte as president of Verdão. The election will take place on November 20th.

In a note released by his office, Giannini explained that the withdrawal took place after the failure of the attempts to “overcome programmatic and personal disagreements to, as a group, defend Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras from the threat of becoming property of the candidate and sponsor.”

The group that Giannini is part of has never hidden concern about the conflict of interests that can be seen from the moment Leila assumes the presidency of Palmeiras, since the advisor also commands the sponsors that drive the club’s finances.

In theory, Leila could still face a candidate in the November election. However, in a scenario of opposition fragmentation, which did not reach a common denominator for the formation of a broad front, the president of crefisa emerges as a big favorite.

See Giannini’s communiqué in full:

Councilor Mario Giannini announces that he has decided not to run for president of Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras.

The decision was taken after exhausting all possibilities of uniting all opposition forces, a premise put forward by Giannini for accepting the mission.

The businessman laments the fact that the club’s political groups have not been able to overcome the programmatic and personal disagreements to, as a bloc, defend Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras from the threat of becoming property of the candidate and sponsor.

Giannini would also like to clarify that he will continue to exercise his supervisory duties normally in the SEP Deliberative Council and he wants candidate Leila Pereira to be able to resolve all conflicts of interest and place Palmeiras in first place during his term as president, if acclaimed.