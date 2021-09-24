Giannini gives up running for president of Palmeiras, and Leila Pereira could be the only candidate | palm trees

Councilor Mario Giannini, the main opposition name to run for president of Palmeiras in the November elections, has decided that he will no longer participate in the dispute.

Linked to Mustafá Contursi’s wing within Palmeiras, Giannini had been gaining more and more strength to compete with Leila Pereira in the elections.

However, on Thursday, he released a press release announcing the withdrawal and explaining the reasons (read the full text below). In contact with the report from ge, he confirmed that he waived the claim.

According to Giannini, who was football director during Mustafá’s administration, as well as deputy to Arnaldo Tirone, the decision was taken after “all possibilities of uniting all opposition forces had been exhausted”, as well as citing disagreements between political groups of the summer.

The group of advisers linked to Paulo Nobre, former president, decided that they would not support the candidacy, which was considered fundamental for the assembly of the ticket.

Now, the opposition of Palmeiras will have to look for a new name to run for the presidency. Saverio Orlandi was one of the most highly rated, but gave up for Giannini’s candidacy.

With the withdrawal, there is a growing possibility that Leila Pereira will be the only candidate in the election. The deadline for the plates to be registered is until 6pm this Friday. If the opposition does not define a new name until then, the president of the sponsor of Palmeiras will have no opponents in the election.

Mario Giannini regained political strength at Palmeiras when he disputed the election for president of the Deliberative Council, in June. He was defeated by Seraphim Del Grande, but by a small margin, which was considered positive.

Check out the statement sent by Giannini:

“Counselor Mario Giannini announces that he has decided not to run for president of Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras.

The decision was taken after exhausting all possibilities of uniting all opposition forces, a premise put forward by Giannini for accepting the mission.

The businessman laments the fact that the club’s political groups have not been able to overcome the programmatic and personal disagreements to, as a bloc, defend Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras from the threat of becoming property of the candidate and sponsor.

Giannini would also like to clarify that he will continue to exercise his supervisory duties normally on the SEP Deliberative Council and wants candidate Leila Pereira to be able to resolve all conflicts of interest and place Palmeiras in first place during his term as president, if acclaimed.”