Giant Kraft Heinz buys Brazilian food company Hemmer

THE Kraft Heinz, owner of the Heinz and Quero brands in Brazil, closed an agreement to acquire Hemmer, a Brazilian company that produces sauces, condiments and preserves. Without disclosing the transaction amount, the American company announced the transaction on Thursday (23).

According to the statement, the purchase is part of Kraft Heinz’s strategy to increase its presence in emerging markets. In addition, the performance of Hemmer in the domestic market it is considered complementary to that of its buyer.

Hemmer is a 106-year-old company headquartered in Blumenau, Santa Catarina. The company has about 700 employees and a portfolio consisting of more than 300 items, including preserves, sweets and sauces. Its products are sold in 20 thousand points of sale throughout the country.

In 2020, Hemmer had revenue of just over BRL 370 million, managing to grow even in the midst of the pandemic. Its products are in the mid-price segment, while the Kraft Heinz products are on premium (heinz) and economic (I want).

With the sale of business, Hemmer should benefit from the distribution network and service model of Kraft Heinz in the country, which includes the supply channel for bars and restaurants.

Rothschild & Co acts as exclusive financial advisor to Kraft Heinz and Madrona Law as legal advisor for this potential transaction. Pabst & Hadlich Advogados Associados act as exclusive advisors to the selling shareholders and Hemmer.

The purchase of Hemmer by Kraft Heinz is subject to the approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) for the conclusion of the deal.

With information from Estadão Content.