Gil do Vigor reveals a meeting with Neymar and gives details

Gilberto Nogueira, the Gil of Vigor, used social media on Thursday (23), and in a ‘TBT’ atmosphere, shared details of a meeting with Neymar and Thiaguinho, during dinner in São Paulo, in May this year.

Smiling, the famous trio posed for the camera, and in the publication’s caption, the doctoral student in Economics raved about and highlighted all his affection for the great names of football and Brazilian music.

“Since today is #tbt I want to remember this wonderful encounter with these two vigorous ones that I admire a lot and have a lot of affection. @neymarjr and the little black of power, @thbarbosa. What an honor! I root for you a lot, you are amazing”, wrote Gil do Vigor, on his Instagram account.

Among the comments, Neymar himself reacted, and filled in several emojis decoration. “Look at him, Brazil”, “Photo”, “Legends”, “He’s very chic”, “Too much vigor in this life”, said other netizens.

Neymar, Thiaguinho and Gil do Vigor (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

life in the United States

Living in the United States to pursue his PhD in economics at Davis University in California, Gil do Vigor has often shared some of his experiences since he started living abroad.

“Every day here is an adventure! I’ve gotten lost, I’ve defaulted by accident, I’ve met amazing people, I’ve had a good fair (I think), I’ve already gone out to dinner”, said the ex-BBB, good-humored, who lives a affair with the dental surgeon Plínio Vasconcelos.

