Giuliano talks about pressure on Sylvinho and defends Corinthians coach

Corinthians has an important game ahead. Timão faces Palmeiras, this Saturday, for the Brasileirão at Neo Química Arena. Despite Sylvinho arriving under pressure for Derby, the coach fully supported his team.

In a press conference this Friday morning, midfielder Giuliano commented on the pressure experienced by coach Alvinegro. The player mentioned the immediacy of Brazilian football and explained why he believed in Sylvinho’s work.

“This lack of patience is not just of the fans, it is also of the press, due to the immediacy of Brazilian football. There is not much time to adapt for the player to perform as he would like. The fact that we have had four important signings, there is pressure for the team to respond, but it is a process that takes time“, said Giuliano.

“We are looking for rapport, we have to believe that we do our best. I understand Sylvinho’s pressure, the fans are passionate, but it all depends on how you see it. I see seven unbeaten draws instead of three drawing games. We are under construction, on a good path, improving performance. We have to continue like this,” he added.

The midfielder alvinegro came to the coach’s defense and also pointed out how Sylvinho’s work is differentiated. Giuliano highlighted that the coach works a lot and that the group has a completely different view from the fans, as they experience the day-to-day with the captain.

“Often the fan is based on the opinion of other people, he does not live our day to day. When you know the day to day, how the person works, the vision is different. Sylvinho works a lot, gives all the opponent’s information, individual information for the game. It conveys the opponent’s strengths and weaknesses. We have no difficulty with him. The organization of the team is due to him. They say he’s very defensive, but it’s important. We conceded few goals and it is to his credit, who organized defensively“, explained Giuliano.

“Our defensive system starts with Jô scoring, defensive midfielders and midfielders as well. Playing well, we have more chances to win. We have had good results, the championship is very difficult. Facing lesser teams, I understand the pressure to win, but we can’t take the merit from the opponent. If they said that we couldn’t play and it was because of their merit, we need to recognize that. They managed to compete. I’m not just here to defend Sylvinho, but the teams are doing a great job too“, finished the midfielder.

Not only the support of the players, Sylvinho also has the support of the Corinthians board. The coach is seven games unbeaten in the league, but he only drew the last three and is still under pressure from the fans.

This Saturday, Sylvinho will take to the field against Palmeiras, for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão, at 7pm, at Neo Química Arena. The coach is looking for his first victory in classics since he arrived at Corinthians.

