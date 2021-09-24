Globo actress is victim of transphobic attack and vents: ‘No strength’ | celebrities



Marcella Maia is an actress in a new Globo soap opera and denounced a transphobic attack – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 09/23/2021 19:16

Rio – Marcella Maia shocked her followers, this Thursday (23), by sharing photos of her body after suffering an attack motivated by transphobia, a name used for prejudice against transgender people and transvestites. According to the actress revealed in her Instagram Stories, the crime took place in the city of Porto Seguro, Bahia.

“Prejudice exists. Take care. No ground, no strength. I’m alive. My body doesn’t deserve that,” said the 30-year-old artist, who added the hashtag “#Transphobia”. In the photos, Marcella appears with marks on her neck, shoulder and breast and, a few hours later, the actress was at the Specialized Police Service for Women in the city.

Marcella will be one of three transsexual women to join the cast of “Quanto Mais Vida Melhor”, a new soap opera by Globo. In the plot that marks Mauro Wilson’s debut as an author on the network, Maia plays “A Morte”, a character who, since the beginning of the serial, will have an important role in the fate of the protagonists lived by Giovanna Antonelli, Valentina Herszage, Mateus Solano and Vladimir Britta.