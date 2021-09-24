Globo actress shows bruises and denounces transphobia in Caraíva

Actress Marcella Maia denounced in posts on a social network that she was a victim of transphobia in Caraíva, in the city of Porto Seguro, in southern Bahia. She showed images in which she appears with bruises in the region of the neck and shoulders.

“Prejudice exists. Take care. No ground, no strength. I’m alive,” he wrote. “My body doesn’t deserve this,” he added, using the hashtag “transphobia”. The attack took place at dawn on Wednesday (22), but the actress did not post details about how the situation was, nor who attacked her.

Afterwards, Marcella made a post in which she appeared at the Special Police for Assistance to Women (Deam) in the city, where she went to register the occurrence. In a note, the Civil Police says that Deam is investigating the complaint. To police, the actress said that she was assaulted while leaving the house of friends. She identified the suspect, who was not named, and attributed the motivation to transphobia. The unit sent guides for her to undergo expert examinations.

The actress’ team released a note on social media about the case. “Maia registered a police report at the police station in Porto Seguro, Bahia. The actress’ lawyer was contacted and the case will be taken to court. Soon we will publish a public note with details about what happened. Marcella Maia’s team”, says the message . “The actress is safe at the moment and all legal measures are being taken”, the text also says.

Marcella will participate in Globo’s next 19:00 soap opera, “Quanto Mais Vida Melhor”. Last year, in an interview with columnist Patricia Kogut, she stated that at first she was hiding that she was a trans woman. “Nobody knew I was a trans woman. I think it’s an intimate thing. I don’t go around asking what people have between their legs. I have to prove I’m enough without saying I’m trans. But five years ago I got out of it. cabinet. I spoke publicly for the first time. Today I speak with pride.”