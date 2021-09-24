Globo reprises The Masked Singer before the final to please advertisers · TV News

Globo decided to reprise the first season of The Masked Singer Brasil in a 90-minute single on the Sunday before the final of the musical reality show. In addition to drawing attention to the last episode of the production, scheduled for October 19, the network wants to please the commercial partners who made the program a success in terms of revenue.

The summary of the season will be presented by Ivete Sangalo and Camilla de Lucas. It airs on October 17, at 12:45 pm, right after Esporte Espetacular. On this day, to accommodate the masked show, the Maximum Temperature session will be taken off the air exceptionally. After Masked Singer, the Zig Zag Arena, Globo’s new game show, will be shown.

According to the TV news, the compact was a suggestion from the Commercial department. It is a way of valuing advertisers such as Lenovo-Motorola, Mercado Pago, Perdigão, Renner, TikTok, Tim and WhatsApp, which made the format’s first season bring more than R$ 200 million to Globo, one of the biggest revenues of the year.

All of these advertisers will have extra exposure for the Sunday afternoon audience. The Masked Singer Brasil single is not a test for a future schedule change next year — talks for a second season in 2022 have yet to be finalized.

Since its debut, Masked Singer is already the biggest ibope of Globo’s line of shows, on air after Império. It even surpassed Globo Repórter, which traditionally takes the lead when Big Brother Brasil is not on the air. Another synonym for success is the repercussion on social networks.

The Masked Singer Brasil is the most talked about program on Twitter since its debut, on August 10, according to the social network itself. Public interest is reflected in business. Its commercials are sold out until the final, and whoever wants to advertise on the reality show will have to wait for a new edition.

Globo has already expressed to Endemol Shine Brasil its interest in producing a new batch of episodes next year. Under the current scheme, Globo pays for the finished program and gives away its artists. The production company also participates in the advertising that the broadcaster negotiates.

Internally, several areas of Globo are satisfied with the program’s performance. The Masked Singer Brasil is the first reality show produced outside the wing of JB de Oliveira, Boninho, after many years of the director’s “monopoly” in the genre. Executives believe the change brings much-needed freshness to the grid.