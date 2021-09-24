Glória Menezes makes 1st appearance since the death of Tarcísio Meira

Glória Menezes and Tarcísio Meira ‘didn’t get apart’, says granddaughter

It was the first time that Glória Menezes appeared since she lived a moment of seclusion and sadness with her family. In addition to Maria Amélia, the actress is also the mother of João Paulo Britto, both married to Arnaldo Britto. From Tarcisio, Gloria had Tarcisio Filho.

Glória Menezes and Tarcísio Meira lived years of partnership both on and off screen. In addition to the 59-year marriage, the actors were hired by Globo and starred in soap operas for 53 years. The two passed the pandemic isolated on their farm, but, due to “an oversight”, as their daughter-in-law called it, they ended up contracting covid.

Glória Menezes’ granddaughter, Maria Pugliese, exalted the harmony of her grandparents. Soap love? Soap love does exist! And how I witnessed this love. How they loved each other, and took care of each other! at the table, of course he would pull the chair for her to sit!”, he wrote in an Instagram post.

Relatives reveal that Glória Menezes is still sad about the death of Tarcisio Meira

Glória Menezes is still trying to recover from her husband’s death. “[Ela] cries and remembers the things that Tarcisio Meira used to do all the time. She is still very sad, as she was very attached to Tarcisio,” said her advisor.

“Leave that environment in São Paulo, where the image of Tarcísio Meira is too present” was what Glória and her family decided. The widow still recalls her husband’s attitudes on several occasions, according to the professional.

The actress moved to Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio, where the Village Mall is located, a shopping mall with the clicks of her first public appearance since the death of her lover. In the neighborhood, she has been taking walks on the beach and walking around the condominium where she lives, in addition to visiting the beauty salon.