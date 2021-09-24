‘Go take no c*’ · TV News

MC Gui revolted after being pressured by Gui Araujo in A Fazenda 13. The digital influencer suggested that the funkeiro had encouraged Fernanda Medrado to give up on Record’s reality show. “Go take it in the ass”, fired the musician in the early hours of this Friday (24).

The confusion started when Anitta’s ex-boyfriend claimed that MC Gui, Mussunzinho and Erasmo Viana had not empathized with the ex-Power Couple, who asked to leave the program on Thursday night (23).

“The fact that I didn’t go to comfort her doesn’t mean that I don’t have empathy for her,” countered Erasmus. “At no time did we say that, but the lack of empathy is that, at some point, they came and said: ‘Brother, everyone is hating you, they changed so fucking much with you,'” explained Gui.

“Nobody said that, I think she felt it, brother,” continued Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex. “She said that to me. She entered the program already in her head that people would hate her,” opined MC Gui.

Erasmo then said that the reason that led Medrado to give up on the reality show was linked to the fight she had with Rico Melquiades in the voting dynamics, when she involved the name of Marina Ferrari in the discussion, referring to her good financial condition. of Alagoas. “That was the reason, she felt that what he did was heavy,” he blurted out.

“Even if I didn’t support it, at no point did I treat the girl differently. If no one changed with her, where did she get it [de desistir]?” asked Bill. “This matter is unnecessary because she had advice. It was something that was in her mind and that no one was going to take away”, interrupted Victor Pecoraro.

After leaving the living room, MC Bill revolted and unburdened himself with Rico and Erasmus. “He wants to say that we don’t have empathy, that we don’t know how to respect the moment of others. He’s going to take it up his ass, bro. Thirty-something years old and getting into it,” complained the funkeiro.

Watch the videos:

Gui Araújo confronts Orasmo, Mussunzinho and Mc Gui for having made up Medrado’s head that she was burned out here and also for making fun of the situation #The farmpic.twitter.com/n67GZz9UTi — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) September 24, 2021

🚨 Mc Gui, Rico and Erasmo sticking with Gui Araújo in the bedroom… ANITTA’S EX’S HOUSE IS FALLING! Pause for the underwear erasm👁👅👁 #The farm#A Farm13pic.twitter.com/kC2SX3q7MP — TVing (@tvlizing) September 24, 2021

