Gol finalizes agreement to purchase 250 ‘flying electric cars’

The airline Gol made an agreement with the startup Vertical Aerospace for the acquisition of 250 flying electric cars. In more technical terms, they are known as the VA-X4 eVTOL (vertical take-off electric vehicles). Gol plans to expand its fleet of flying cars in Brazil to 1,000 units by 2026.

The VA-X4 eVTOLs are in an advanced development and approval process. The acquisition of electric flying cars by the airline Gol is being brokered by Avolon, a company specialized in aircraft leasing.

The amounts involving the acquisition of transport were not disclosed, but the airline has made bold investments in this project. The intention is that flying electric cars are used, above all, for transport passengers to the airport.

The businesses will be managed by Comporte and Gol, which are companies of the same group. The first will deal with the operational logistics of vehicles, while the second will be responsible for making decisions regarding the expansion of the hitchhiking service to other types of routes, such as routes within the cities themselves.

There is no precise date for the start of operations, but it is estimated that 50 electric flying cars will be in operation in 2024, with an expected increase in 200 more units in 2026.

flying electric cars

Flying electric cars are manufactured by British startup Vertical Aerospace. Within the market of this type of vehicle, the VA-X4 has particularities and promises to be a great product within the flying car market.

With 160km range and a cruising speed of 320km/h, this particularity makes this vehicle capable of carrying out small regional flights, within large urban centers, such as the capital of São Paulo.

But the main purpose for which airlines want to employ electric flying cars is to transport passengers to airports. This is to avoid traffic jams and high expenses with helicopters.