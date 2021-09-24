Google Launches New Security Center Focused on Privacy Control | Launchers and seekers

Google announced, last Wednesday (22), important updates in the search giant’s Security Center. The improvements come to give users greater control over their privacy in several of the company’s products. Added features include anonymous browsing on Google Maps, additional layer of protection with Safe Search, locked folder on Google Photos and special section for family safety.

With the expansion of the Security Center, you will be able to access the privacy settings of all Google products, including Gmail, Chrome, Maps, YouTube, Photos, Meet, Google Assistant, from one place. The company made it easy to customize privacy and security settings and started showing recommended actions to keep the account secure. In addition, the new feature allows users to better understand how Google’s data protection services work.

Google Security Center: See news announced by the search giant last Wednesday (22) — Photo: Marvin Costa/TechTudo

Among the new features brought by the new Center is the Google Maps anonymous navigation mode, which allows you to disable the storage of activities on the device. To do this, just tap your profile picture and activate the incognito mode. If you want to have a more personalized experience and get back to receiving recommendations for restaurants and other places, just turn off the function.

Another new feature is the Google Photos locked folder function — initially only available for Pixel 3 phones. With it, users can create password-protected folders to store photos and videos that are invisible in the device’s gallery.

The new Security Center also brought reinforcements to SafeSearch, a search engine feature that is able to filter searches to exclude inappropriate content, generating only relevant search results.

With the anonymization technology, called differential privacy, Google guarantees that it is not possible to identify users from the treatment of their data. On Google Maps, for example, differential privacy allows Google to tell when a restaurant or supermarket is more or less full, without identifying who exactly passed by and protecting personal data.