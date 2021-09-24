gorillas exchange unexpected caresses and zoo visitors burst into laughter

The visit to the Bronx Zoo, in New York, USA, did not go exactly as expected for people passing through the gorillas’ cage, as suddenly, a couple began to perform oral sex right there in front of everyone. The scene mainly surprised the adults, who ran to cover the children’s eyes, while they couldn’t contain nervous laughter. The moment ended up being recorded in a video that has reverberated on the internet, also shocking internet users.

“I was shocked and had no idea that it was a natural act,” the author of the images told The New York Post, choosing not to reveal his identity. “I was in the gorilla zone with my 4-year-old daughter and niece. My wife had to stay outside that area with my son, who was sleeping, so I wanted to make a lot of videos. So this magic happened.”

Although the images are surprising, sexual practices of this kind are common among primates. The way in which they occur, however, varies between species, with both homosexual and heterosexual relationships being observed. At the Bronx Zoo itself, a similar capture was made among the gorillas, seven years ago, as shown in a photo posted on a social network.

“While the chimpanzee shows little variation in the sexual act, bonobos behave as if they’ve read the Kama Sutra, performing every imaginable position and variation,” said Steven D. Pinkerton, professor of psychiatry and behavioral medicine at the College of Wisconsin Medicine.