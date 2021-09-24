Gorillas perform oral sex in zoo and shock spectators

A pair of gorillas shocked viewers by performing oral sex in front of visitors to a New York zoo. The despair of those present occurred, mainly, because several children were in the place and followed the scene, leaving the parents disconcerted.

“I was scared and had no idea it was a natural act,” the cameraman, who asked not to be identified, told the New York Post.

“I was at the exhibition with my daughter and niece, both 4 years old,” said the boy.

He decided to film the gorillas to show his wife, who was out of the zoo with her youngest son. “I wanted to do a lot of videos and then the ‘magic’ happened,” he joked.

The footage shows one of the males lying on the ground and pulling his partner close, while the spectators burst into laughter and try to prevent the children from seeing the scene.

practice is common

According to a BBC report, oral sex is quite common throughout the animal kingdom. From bears, bats and, of course, monkeys, they can star in the activity.

“Primates can be caught performing every imaginable position and variation,” writes Steven D. Pinkerton, professor of psychiatry and behavioral medicine at the Medical School of Wisconsin, in the book “Sexual Nature / Sexual Culture.”

The least conservative species in sex, however, are not gorillas, but bonobos. “They don’t discriminate when it comes to partners: both males and females engage in homo and heterosexual sex, including masturbation and oral,” explained New York Post primatologist Frans de Waal.