Government of São Paulo releases 30% of the audience in stadiums as of October 4th; see protocols | soccer

The Government of the State of São Paulo decided on Thursday night, after guidance from the Scientific Committee, authorize the return of the public to the São Paulo soccer stadiums from October 4th. Previously, the release was scheduled for November 1st.

According to a statement from the Government, the capacity will be limited to 30% of the sector, with the fulfillment of all sanitary and prevention norms against Covid-19. The forecast is that the capacity will be expanded to 50% after October 16th.

Clubs will have to demand from fans who go to the stadiums a receipt with a complete vaccination schedule (two doses of Coronavac, Astrazeneca and Pfizer vaccine or a single dose of Janssen).

Governor of São Paulo, João Doria — Photo: ROBERTO CASIMIRO/FOTOArena/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Those who have only one dose of the two-dose vaccines need to submit a negative test with a validity of 48 hours for the PCR type or 24 hours for the antigen ones. The use of a mask, according to the protocol, will be mandatory throughout the stadium.