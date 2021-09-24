Government of São Paulo releases stadiums to the public in October and defines when to authorize games with maximum capacity

On the night of this Thursday (23) the governor of the State of São Paulo, João Dória, hit the hammer and authorized the public to return to the stadiums starting on October 4th. Initial capacity will be limited to 30% and will reach 100% from November.

Twelve days later, on October 15th, it will be expanded to 50%, and from November 1st, to 100%.

Clubs, however, must respect certain rules. In order for the public to enter the stadiums in São Paulo, it will be necessary to present proof of complete vaccination, that is, with two doses of vaccine.

Those who are not up to date with their vaccinations must have taken at least one dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 and present a negative test valid for 48 hours (PCR) or 24 hours (antigen). In addition, the use of a mask will be mandatory for all sectors of the stadiums.

Previously, according to the plan established by the Government of São Paulo during the pandemic, the holding of games with the presence of the public, as well as concerts, would only be released from November 1st.

With the new decision, the clubs from São Paulo that compete in the Serie A of brazilian they will already be able to count on the presence of the public in their stadiums from round 24, between October 5th and 7th. On the 5th, a Tuesday, the Corinthians receive the Bahia, at Neo Química Arena.

The next day, the Red Bull Bragantino face the Flamengo, at Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragança Paulista. On the 7th, São Paulo and saints dispute classic in Morumbi.

O palm trees he is the only one of the five São Paulo that are in Serie A who will play away from home in this round. Coach Abel Ferreira’s team faces the America-MG, in Belo Horizonte. Therefore, the first game with an audience from Alviverde it would only be in round 25, against Bragantino, on October 9th, at Allianz Parque.