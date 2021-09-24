Government of São Paulo releases up to 30% of the public to return to stadiums

The government of the State of São Paulo decided this Thursday night (23) for the fans to return to the stadiums. After a meeting with the Scientific Committee, Governor João Dória authorized up to 30% of the capacity in each sector as of October 4th.

The organizers of sporting events will be responsible for the sanitary norms of prevention in the fight against covid-19. From there, there will be a gradual escalation in public release. From the 15th to the 30th of October, the entrance of half the capacity of the arenas will be allowed. From November 1st, the full capacity of the arenas is authorized.

Fans in the stadiums in SP! Starting in October, the stands vibrate again. Occupation by sector:

10/04 – 30%

10/15 – 50%

11/01 – 100% Football released for those who have 2 doses of the vaccine. If you only have 1 dose, you will need to test:

Antigen – up to 24h

PCR – up to 48H — João Doria (@jdoriajr) September 24, 2021

To enter the stadiums, fans will need to present proof of two doses of vaccine (Coronovac, Astrazeneca and Pfizer) or proof of a single dose from Janssen. Those who have not yet received the second dose will also be able to attend sporting events as long as they test negative for covid-19.

Just today (23), the government of Pernambuco also announced that, as of Monday (27), the presence of public in stadiums is allowed. This movement on the part of people from São Paulo and Pernambuco was an important step for the fans to return to the stands in the Series A of Brasileirão.

The condition defined by the clubs is that 100% of the squares have the approval of the authorities. Now, for Brasileirão to have the gates open again, there is only an agreement between Bahia and the Bahian federation with the government. At the on September 8, 19 of the 20 clubs unanimously voted that the fans would only return in Serie A if all cities had authorization.

Bahia made a request to the government for a 30% guarantee of Fonte Nova from the 23rd round of the Brasileirão. The idea is to arrive with permission to advice technician on Tuesday (28), with the CBF, so that — like what happened in Serie B — the public is released.

Read the official statement from the government of São Paulo:

“The Scientific Committee of the Government of the State of São Paulo authorized the return of the public to the football stadiums as of October 4th. Capacity will be limited to 30%, with compliance with all health and prevention regulations against Covid-19. After the 16th of October the capacity will be increased to 50%.

To enter the stadiums, clubs must require proof with a complete vaccination schedule, that is, two doses of Coronavac, Astrazeneca and Pfizer vaccine or a single dose of Janssen. Those who have not yet completed the vaccination schedule must have taken at least one dose of vaccine and present a negative test valid for 48 hours for PCR type or 24 hours for antigen tests. The use of a mask is mandatory in all sectors of the stadium”