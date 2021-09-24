Government of So Paulo releases the public in the stadiums from October; CBF makes a meeting with clubs

Corinthians fans may return to Neo Química Arena in less than two weeks. This Thursday night, the Government of the State of São Paulo decided that the public can return to the stadiums with reduced capacity as of October 4th.

On the date stipulated by the Government, 30% of the maximum capacity of each stadium can be occupied. The plan for the gradual increase in the percentage is already defined and is dated October 16th with the release of 50% of the capacity. The expectation is that, as of November 1st, the stadiums will be fully occupied.

For fans to return to the stadium, however, there is still a step to go. The CBF scheduled for the next 28th (Tuesday) a meeting with all Serie A clubs to debate the return of the public. At the beginning of the year, it is worth remembering, it was agreed between all the teams that the fans’ return would only happen when it was released to all states.

Public release will only be allowed upon compliance with all Covid-19 sanitary standards. In addition, clubs will have to demand from fans the proof with the two doses of the Coronavac, Pfizer and Astrazeneca vaccine, or the single dose of Janssen. For those who have only one dose taken, it will be mandatory to present a negative test – PCR valid for 48 hours or antigen with 24 hours.

