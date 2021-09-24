Government releases public return to stadiums in Pernambuco from next Monday | soccer

After a little over a year and a half, the stadiums in Pernambuco will have a public return. From next Monday, October 27th, the presence of fans is allowed, but with restrictions . The announcement was made this Thursday afternoon, at a press conference by the State Government.

To partially release the public’s return, the Government imposed restrictions. Such as the obligation of complete immunization against covid-19 (having taken both doses) for 90% of the fans. The remaining 10% will be able to present proof of the first dose, in addition to a test.

– As of this Monday, we will release the performance of an audience of up to 2,500 people. Of those, 90% will have to have both doses of vaccine. Only 10% will have to have at least one dose, but should test negative. Starting in November, we doubled the capacity for up to five thousand people, and from then onwards, full immunization has to be carried out. Anyone who wants to attend social events will have to have two doses of the vaccine – said Ana Paula Vilaça. Executive Secretary for Economic Development of Pernambuco.

Football clubs will also not be able to provide tickets in the maximum capacity of their stadiums. Only 2,500 fans will be allowed access, and Náutico x CRB, next Tuesday, for Série B, will be the first game with a public free in the State.

Sport, in turn, will have to wait for public release in Serie A games (only Serie B has this authorization). The elite clubs meet again on September 28 to debate this issue. That’s because they hope to get release for public return in all states with teams in the First Division as early as early October.

Santa Cruz, which still won’t have clearance to receive fans of the farewell of Série C, on Sunday, against Botafogo-PB, will be able to receive fans in the pre-Copa do Nordeste phase. Still no date set, the Tricolor receives the winner of Thirteen x Floresta at Arruda.

The last official game with the presence of the public had been in the 2020 Northeast Cup, in Aflitos, when Náutico lost to Fortaleza by 3-0, on March 14th.