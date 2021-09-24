Groom fractures spine while being thrown up at wedding party – World

a 31 year old fiance fractured the spine after being aired by friends during the wedding party in Romania. The episode was recorded by one of the guests.

In the images, it is possible to observe the man dancing with family and friends on the floor of the Castello event hall, in the Presidente Baile Felix resort. Then a group approaches the groom and lifts him into the air.

The friends manage to catch the man on the first pitch, but when they launch again, they can’t hold the groom, who falls head over heels in floor.

Victim fractured spine in the fall. According to local reports, friends worsened the situation when trying to rescue him, lifting him again and sitting him in a chair, before the paramedics arrived.

“I shouldn’t have been moved when I was lying on the ground,” reported the groom, according to the publication. Bihorjust.

The party continued after the man was referred to a health facility.

“The patient has a fractured spine. His progress seems slightly favorable,” said the doctor who attended to her fiance, Lucia Daina, hours later. “He is hospitalized in the neurosurgery ward and next week will have more tests”.

The victim did not rule out the possibility of process the guests for causing the injuries. “I got in touch with a lawyer, but I’m still thinking about what I’m going to do.”