Group of American students launches petition asking for a return from slavery

Officials in Kansas City, Missouri’s most populous city, opened an investigation after a group of students launched an online petition calling for a return to slavery.

The petition surfaced last week, after Park Hill South High School students posted it during a school-related activity, officials say.

More details on the number of students involved, the specific language of the petition, or what could have caused this were not disclosed as it was a disciplinary matter., district spokeswoman Nicole Kirby said on Wednesday.

Jeanette Cowherd, superintendent of the Park Hill school district, said in a letter to the community on Wednesday that the district does not tolerate discrimination or harassment and has specific policies that address any violations and that may result in suspension or expulsion.

The district also prohibits attacks against people based on factors such as ethnicity, gender, religion, disability or other personal characteristics.

“I can’t share the subject details of any particular student, but I can say that We follow Board policy in disciplining students.,” wrote Cowherd.

Kerrie Herren, principal of Park Hill South, said a student notified her of the petition on Thursday and that several school officials are working to help students and staff troubled by the incident.

“I think a much of our population is hurt, mad, outraged and confused and wants to use that as a way to make Park Hill South better,” Herren said.

About 12.7% of students are of African ethnicity in Park Hill.

Terri Deayon, the district director of Access, Inclusion and Family Engagement, said the State officials met with groups of students and officials at Park Hill South and at the LEAD Innovation Studio, another facility on the Park Hill South campus.

“I believe we are in a situation that we are going to face, restore and heal. We will be better and we will take advantage of this and use this as an opportunity to improve,” said Deayon.

See too: