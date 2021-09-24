Group opens 200 job openings for a new supermarket in the North of SC

Manager, cashiers, pharmacist, supervisors and other job openings are available in Jaraguá do Sul

On the same day that the new Komprão Koch Atacadista supermarket was inaugurated on Walter Marquardt street, in the Rio Molha neighborhood, in Jaraguá do Sul, the Koch Group announced a new venture.

It will be a new Komprão Koch Atacadista supermarket in Jaraguá do Sul. There is, however, no information about the neighborhood and details on how this new store will be in the city. But it should open soon.

For now, the Koch Group is recruiting around 200 workers to work on this venture. The job vacancies are for various functions, such as management, supervision, people with disabilities (PCD’s), cashiers, among others. The selection takes place between the 27th and 29th of September.

The selection will take place at the São Judas Tadeu Parish, located in the Água Verde neighborhood, between September 27th and 29th, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Those interested must attend with personal documents, resume with photo and protected by mask.

Check all available positions:

Store manager

sector manager

store assistant manager

Pharmacists (a)

Pharmacy attendant

sector supervisors

sector assistants

wholesaler

stockist

Commodity Checker

Prevention and loss tax

cash inspector

meat attendants

Replenishers

cashiers

Packers

Cleaning assistant

People with Disabilities (PCD’s)

Service

What: Selection process – Komprão Koch Wholesaler – Jaraguá do Sul

When: September 27th to 29th, 2021

Schedule: 8am to 5pm

Address: São Judas Tadeu Parish – Rua Henrique Nagel, 300 – Água Verde, Jaraguá do Sul