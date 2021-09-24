Group opens 200 job openings for a new supermarket in the North of SC

Manager, cashiers, pharmacist, supervisors and other job openings are available in Jaraguá do Sul
On the same day that the new Komprão Koch Atacadista supermarket was inaugurated on Walter Marquardt street, in the Rio Molha neighborhood, in Jaraguá do Sul, the Koch Group announced a new venture.
It will be a new Komprão Koch Atacadista supermarket in Jaraguá do Sul. There is, however, no information about the neighborhood and details on how this new store will be in the city. But it should open soon.
For now, the Koch Group is recruiting around 200 workers to work on this venture. The job vacancies are for various functions, such as management, supervision, people with disabilities (PCD’s), cashiers, among others. The selection takes place between the 27th and 29th of September.
The selection will take place at the São Judas Tadeu Parish, located in the Água Verde neighborhood, between September 27th and 29th, from 8 am to 5 pm.
Those interested must attend with personal documents, resume with photo and protected by mask.
Check all available positions:
Store manager
sector manager
store assistant manager
Pharmacists (a)
Pharmacy attendant
sector supervisors
sector assistants
wholesaler
stockist
Commodity Checker
Prevention and loss tax
cash inspector
meat attendants
Replenishers
cashiers
Packers
Cleaning assistant
People with Disabilities (PCD’s)
Service
What: Selection process – Komprão Koch Wholesaler – Jaraguá do Sul
When: September 27th to 29th, 2021
Schedule: 8am to 5pm
Address: São Judas Tadeu Parish – Rua Henrique Nagel, 300 – Água Verde, Jaraguá do Sul