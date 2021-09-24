GTA RP lets you deliver via iFood to earn real-life coupons | Action games

GTA RP and iFood, a delivery service, announced a partnership to bring delivery to the gaming world. The company is now present in Cidade Alta, the main server of the GTA V mod for PC that gives the player the freedom to create a character and live experiences that are very similar to reality. Thanks to the dynamics involved in the server, iFood’s marketing action will allow players to “work” with in-game delivery, which will earn virtual money, reputation and even real-life in-app discount coupons.
iFood arrived in Cidade Alta bringing the experience of being a delivery boy and giving rewards in game and in real life — Photo: Disclosure/iFood
Those interested in delivering in Cidade Alta can choose the vehicles they want, such as electric eBike, motorcycle and car. For those who simply want to order an order, iFood will also give you the possibility to choose two companies in the city. Players can order items from the Avalanches Restaurant or Altamart Market.
All development of this action was carried out by Outplay, which owns the server. The company’s CEO, Paulo Benetti, recalled that Cidade Alta seeks to equalize real-life experiences and show people content that is totally different from those seen in the gaming world. It was also remembered that this is considered the creation of a metaverse, which means simulating the real world in the virtual, and that this could be the trend in entertainment.
Deliveries take place from a restaurant (Avalanches) or from a market (Altamart) — Photo: Divulgação/iFood
The novelty featured a special launch event, where iFood challenged several famous streamers to be delivery in the Upper City. You will be able to enjoy the application’s action on the server for the next six months. The company also confirmed that more news will be revealed soon.