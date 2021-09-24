Guardiola sends a message to Paris Saint-Germain coach: ‘Never take Messi’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: FRANCK FIFE / AFP Messi left the field angry after substitution

Paris Saint-Germain’s game against Lyon, last Sunday (19), in Paris, for the French Championship, was marked by an atmosphere of few friends between the Argentines Lionel Messi and Mauricio Pochettino. The ace started as a starter, but, in the second half, was removed from the field by the coach – and left visibly irritated. For Spaniard Pep Guardiola, it was a mistake by the coach.

The two worked together in Barcelona’s “golden age” and formed an unforgettable football partnership. Between 2008 and 2012, they won 14 titles in 19 disputed, including two editions of the European Champions League. According to Guardiola, now Manchester City coach, one of the secrets is never to replace the star.

“You have to talk little with Leo (Messi) and set up a team with colleagues who make his work easier. In addition, you must listen very well to how little he says and not forget that he must never be replaced, not even for be applauded,” said the coach in an interview with ESPN.

Messi’s irritation with Pochettino happened last Sunday (19). At 31 minutes into the second half, the coach opted to put the Moroccan right-back Hakimi on the field in place of the Argentine. and went straight through.

The game ended with a 2-1 victory for Paris Saint-Germain over Lyon, with goals from Neymar and Mauro Icardi. Despite Messi’s displeasure, it was later found a knee injury, which took him out of Wednesday’s game (22) against Metz and will also leave him out against Montpellier, this Saturday (25th), in Paris .

For next week’s match, against Guardiola’s Manchester City, in the Champions League, Messi will still be re-evaluated.