Hapvida wins dispute and takes 59% of HB Saúde; Embraer makes a new partnership, Let’s raise R$1.1 billion, new CEO of Ecorodovias and more

SAO PAULO – The corporate news is busy, with Hapvida (HAPV3) being the winner in the competition for HB Saúde, Embraer (EMBR3) announcing a partnership with the North American company Pyka for the sale of an electric, autonomous, and focused aircraft to agricultural applications.

Still in the spotlight, the machine and truck leasing company Vamos (VAMO3) announced the pricing of its subsequent share offering (follow-on) at R$16.75 per share, raising R$1.1 billion.

The board of directors of Ecorodovias, on the other hand, appointed the Italian Gianfranco Catrini as CEO of the company. Check out more highlights:

Hapvida (HAPV3) and SulAmérica (SULA11)

After analyzing the proposals, the shareholders of HB Saúde approved the sale of the company to Hapvida for R$ 650 million, according to a statement to the market sent by the publicly-held company this Friday morning (24).

The second largest health care provider in São José do Rio Preto (SP) was also being disputed by SulAmérica, which made a last offer of R$ 563 million, but HB partners opted for another proposal.

Hapvida’s offer was accepted by shareholders representing approximately 59% of the total capital. As the value of the offer was R$650.0 million for the acquisition of 100% of Grupo HB Saúde, the estimated disbursement for approximately 59% of the total capital would be approximately R$383.5 million.

Embraer announced a partnership with the North American company Pyka for the commercialization of an autonomous electric aircraft aimed at agricultural applications.

The aircraft, Pelican, was developed by Pyka and, according to Embraer, is “the world’s first and only 100% electric autonomous aircraft with commercial certification”.

The Brazilian manufacturer stated that the partnership with the North American is aimed at technology, certification, operation and future marketing of the Pelican. The companies stated that they will seek opportunities to leverage autonomous commercial services, as the Pelican operation develops in Brazil in the coming years.

The model already has more than 3,000 “autonomous missions…Pyka’s proprietary technology involves autonomous flight control software, on-board computers, high energy density batteries, high power density engine controllers and fiber fuselages certified carbon emissions,” said Embraer.

Shopping center operator brMalls announced the purchase of media marketing company Helloo, for an undisclosed amount.

According to brMalls, Helloo specializes in marketing out of home (OOH) media in elevators located in residential buildings.

The company said the acquisition serves to expand “the dominance of brMalls malls in the catchment areas, develop new revenues with high growth potential and monetize relationships with consumers, retailers and advertisers.”

Highways (ECOR3)

Ecorodovias’ board of directors appointed the Italian Gianfranco Catrini to the company’s CEO.

Catrini’s inauguration is subject to “obtaining all necessary registrations and authorizations from the competent bodies”, said Ecorodovias in a fact relevant to the market.

The executive has a degree in administration and has already worked at Impregilo International Infrastructures, WeBuild and Lane Industries, informed the company.

Gol n informed this Friday that it priced an issue of US$ 150 million in guaranteed bonds, with interest of 8.% per annum and maturing in 2026.

According to the airline, the operation reopens the December 2020 and May 11, 2021 issue, in the amounts of US$ 200 million and US$ 300 million, respectively.

The most recent issue price is 100.75% of face value, representing a rate of return to maturity of 7.728%.

The papers will be guaranteed by patents, brands, domain names and aircraft replacement parts.

“Gol will use the proceeds from the offering of additional notes for general corporate purposes, including timely acquisitions of aircraft and working capital,” the company said in a material fact.

B3’s Board approved JCP of R$268.5 million and dividends of R$913.3 million to shareholders related to the second quarter result.

The machine and truck leasing company Vamos announced the pricing of its follow-on share offering at R$16.75 per share, raising R$1.1 billion.

The price per share practiced in the offer was a little above the R$16.20 of the previous day’s closing. The 65.6 million new shares of Vamos will begin trading on the 27th.

The amount raised must be used to purchase trucks and machinery.

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) issued an opinion approving, without restrictions, the acquisition of BRF shares by Marfrig Global Foods.

In June, the beef processor increased its stake in food company BRF to approximately 31.66%, through an auction at B3.

(with Reuters, Estadão Conteúdo and Bloomberg)

TOP 3 analyst in short-term profitability shares its exclusive method on the Stock Exchange

Related