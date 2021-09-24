Health Secretaries urge the Government to take a more emphatic position in defense of adolescent vaccination | National Newspaper

State Health Secretaries demanded this Thursday (23) from the Ministry of Health for a more emphatic and clear position in defense of the vaccination of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years. On Wednesday night (22), the Ministry of Health backed off and recommended the immunization of young people.

Six days ago, minister Marcelo Queiroga had asked states and municipalities to vaccinate only adolescents with permanent disabilities, comorbidities or deprived of liberty. During this period, only Alagoas, Amapá and Tocantins suspended, at some point, vaccination.

As Queiroga is in quarantine in New York for testing positive for coronavirus, it was up to his replacement, Rodrigo Cruz, to explain that the new guidance came after reports from the Ministry of Health, Anvisa and the Sanitary Surveillance of the State of São Paulo concluded that death of a vaccinated teenager had no relationship with the immunizing agent.

“The ministry understood that the benefits of vaccination for this group outweigh the risks of any adverse effects. Therefore, the ministry has positioned itself suspending the precautionary measure not to immunize adolescents without comorbidity. The recommendation is that the date has been reached, immunize yourself”, says Rodrigo Cruz

The government also backtracked on another argument used to stop vaccinating young people. Last week, the Ministry of Health stated that the WHO “did not recommend the immunization of children and adolescents, with or without comorbidities”. On Wednesday, the technical note published the correct information: “WHO recommends that countries consider using the vaccine in children aged 12 to 15 years only when high vaccination coverage with two doses is achieved in the high priority groups.”

Pediatrician Renato Kfouri, from the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, reinforced the importance of vaccinating adolescents.

“The vaccination of adolescents, although the disease is not as frequent as in adults, it is very important. Adolescents can progress to severe forms of the disease, in addition to which they are also responsible for the transmission of the disease”, he explained.

But the National Health Secretaries Council assesses that the government needs to reinforce the importance of vaccination for this group of Brazilians, as a way to overcome the coming and going of the Ministry of Health.

“It will be necessary for the Ministry of Health to be able to reaffirm with greater vigor the safety and efficacy of vaccines in the adolescent population, because, in fact, a significant portion of the population had its confidence in the vaccine weakened by the untimely decision of the Ministry of Health. that communication needs to be intensely corrected, because it reduces both the full membership of the target population of the vaccination campaign, and also the pace because people are in doubt”, said the vice president of Conass, Nésio Fernandes.

Professor Maria Clara de Magalhães Castro had no doubts: she took her daughter, Maria Cecília, to be vaccinated this Thursday: “It confuses, misinformation confuses. Believe in science. It is important that the entire population is vaccinated.”