Health Secretary Calls for Teens to Get Vaccinated Against Covid in MG: ‘It’s Safe’ | Minas Gerais

The Secretary of State for Health of Minas Gerais, Fábio Baccheretti, made an appeal for adolescents do not miss the Covid-19 vaccine in the state.
The request was made during a press conference at the State Health Department of Minas Gerais, this Thursday morning (23).
“I’m going to calm mothers and teenagers: the Ministry of Health released yesterday (Tuesday, 22) corroborating the effectiveness of the vaccine, which Anvisa had already done. There was a suspension for this audience, but Anvisa revised and saw that there is no problem. The risk of the vaccine is very small, the disease remains much more serious than any side effect. In addition, it has already been clarified that the death of adolescents in São Paulo is not related to the vaccine, it is safe,” said Baccheretti.
Fábio Baccheretti, Health Secretary of Minas — Photo: Larissa Carvalho / TV Globo
He also said that all doses in teenagers and booster in the elderly will apply until mid-October.
Baccheretti also said that “probably” children under 12 will be immunized against Covid-19: “It’s a matter of time.”
Vaccination against Covid-19 in Suzano; Alto Tietê; vaccine; coronaviruses; pfizer; astrazeneca; coronavac — Photo: Wanderley Costa/Secop Suzano
Coverage of other vaccines
The secretary also spoke about the vaccination coverage of other diseases in the state. According to him, the other vaccines are being “left behind”.
“We talk a lot about Covid, but vaccination against other diseases is being left behind. Vaccination coverage is very low, measles, yellow fever, polio, for example. Covid is doing well, but there are other vaccines available, be sure to keep your child’s vaccination card up to date,” he warned.
The report awaits a return from the folder regarding more details about the low vaccination coverage of these diseases mentioned by the secretary.
Mayors meet with state health secretary to discuss vaccine distribution
During the presentation of the data, Baccheretti said that, in the case of cities that have leftovers of CoronaVac and also completed the campaign with the target audience, the orientation is to make them available for the Regional Health Unit to redistribute to other municipalities that have not yet completed the vaccination of the population aged 18 years and over.
All macro-regions of the state are on the green wave of Minas Consciente — Photo: Governo de Minas/ Publicity
The secretary said once again that all 14 health macro-regions in the state are still on the green wave of Minas Consciente.
According to him, the epidemiological and care scenarios remain “favorable” in all macro-regions. There was a drop in requests for admissions in four weeks and advances in vaccination.
“The lowest number of people waiting for a bed since before Covid peaked in 2020 was recorded today at 7:30 am. Seven people were waiting for an intensive care bed in the state,” the secretary said.
Mines reached over 93% of the adult population with at least the first dose of Covid vaccine. And more than 43% of adults have taken the second dose or single dose, according to Baccheretti.