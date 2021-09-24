Help me, how to understand the names and lines of cell phones? – 09/24/2021

Choosing a new cell phone can be a stressful task. There are many technical details to consider, with lenses and screens of all types, storage and battery capacity, in addition to the various processors presented by the manufacturers, making the devices more or less suitable for what you need on a daily basis.

To complete the “mission”, every year, brands launch a multitude of products, change the names of the lines, and it can be very difficult to keep up with all this movement. And the first tip for you not to waste time is: go straight to what matters when searching for devices within your budget and consumption profile.

Basically, companies group cell phones into bands:

top of the line (premium): they cost on average over R$4,000 — reaching more than R$10,000 in some cases.

intermediate: as the name implies, it is right in the middle. There are smartphones with prices closer to the basic ones and others closer to the lines that are at the top (in the latter case, you can find the premium intermediate nomenclature).

basic (entry): in the past, they were models that did not cost more than R$1,000. Today, that ruler has already gone up. But keep this value as a parameter.

So compare items within each category and cross-check information from one brand to another to get what you’re looking for.

That said, come on! Now is the time to learn more about the lines divisions of the main companies operating in Brazil. The cell phone models below are still sold by their own manufacturers or partner reseller stores.

Samsung

If you want design innovation, you can pay attention to Samsung devices that can be folded and are part of the Galaxy Z Flip (horizontal fold) and Galaxy Z Fold (vertical fold) lines. They make up the top of the line that the manufacturer calls flagships — that is, the “flagship” of sales, the most innovative products.

Another Korean girl is the S line, with the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra (all with 5G versions). On a level ladder, they have some small differences between their configurations, but remain between the top-of-the-line smartphones of the brand and the sector.

They are recommended for those who demand a lot, consuming videos and games (and who can pay a lot, as they are not cheap).

For those who have an eye on the version with the pen, the Note model is also considered top of the line and is in the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra edition (compatible with 5G and equipped with S Pen).

In the intermediate and basic (entry) ranges, the manufacturer kept the Galaxy A and Galaxy M lines, with simpler configurations, compared to the S line, featuring more modest processors and cameras.

Category: top of the line

Galaxy S: S20 FE, S21 5G, S21+ 5G and S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note: Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Z: Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 (both 5G)

Category: Intermediate

Galaxy A: A52s 5G, A72, A52, A52 5G, A32 5G, A31, A30s, A22, A21s, A12, A11

Galaxy M: M21s, M32, M31, M51 and M62

Galaxy X: XCover Pro

Category: Basic

Motorola

Motorola also divides products into “families.” In addition to the already known Moto G, Moto E and Moto One, the manufacturer maintains the Moto Edge line and the Lenovo Legion.

You will find Lenovo products in the portfolio because the Chinese company acquired Motorola (USA) in 2014.

The folding model here is the razr (2019), with the iconic flip design. The high-end smartphones are in the Moto Edge and G100 with 5G segments, defined by the manufacturer as “colossal, bold, turbocharged and intense”.

Hello Moto! From basics to gaming, it has it all. Some highlights:

Category: gaming

Lenovo: Lenovo Legion Duel

Category: top of the line

Motorcycle: G100 5G

Motorbike: Motorola Edge

Category: premium intermediate

Category: Intermediate

Category: Basic

Like Samsung and Motorola, Xiaomi has a vast list of new releases. Considering only those from 2021, there are at least ten. Adding the news presented at the end of the previous year, this number doubles.

In short, they are Mi (top), Redmi (basic and intermediate) and Poco (intermediate to top of the line) devices.

Category: top of the line

Category: premium intermediate

Category: Intermediate

Category: Basic

Apple products are the simplest to distinguish. The company concentrates launches on a single event per year and identifies its main line as iPhone (adds launch number) and iPhone Pro (same pattern).

A third model, the iPhone SE, usually made up of more modest items than the other two were updated in 2020 after four years. It is the cheapest among Apple cell phones.

The Pro version is aimed at a more demanding audience, with more complex items, especially in photography. No wonder it costs more, it’s worth remembering.

It has the Pro Max version, with a slightly larger screen, but same hardware body, including the current processor. She is usually highlighted by the best set of cameras.

The company is far from having a basic smartphone, but one way, in this sense, is to invest in models launched in the previous year.

Category: top of the line

Category: premium intermediate

For those who missed information about these brands’ products, Sony, LG and Huawei left the Brazilian cell phone market. In April 2019, the Japanese company stopped selling Xperia smartphones in South and Central America.

In the same year, Huawei made some releases, but ended its activities. And LG stopped manufacturing its cell phones in April 2021.

On the other hand, more Chinese smartphones arrived here, such as those from Xiaomi and Realme, and new devices for gamers from manufacturers such as Lenovo and Pocophone (Xiaomi). Good choices!