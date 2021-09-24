Hering ‘leaves’ the Stock Exchange; see what happens to your investments

Those who held common shares of Cia. Hering until the end of trading on September 17 received 1.62 common shares of Grupo Soma in their asset portfolio (SUM3), in addition to R$9.54 per share of Hering. To better understand this process, the UOL spoke with three analysts who explained what happens to those who have investments in the company, and what to do to invest in it now. Read what they said below.

Those who own Hering shares need not worry

To acquire Hering, Grupo Soma invested R$ 5.1 billion, 30% of which was made in cash and 70% in shares.

“It is the most common case within the B3, when a company is incorporated or acquired by another. who had actions gives HGTX3 no need to worry, the actions will automatically be converted to SUM3. If you were already a shareholder of Hering, it will continue to be through another code”, he says Gian Montebro, gives iHub Investments.

The amount of R$9.54 per share was defined at the meeting and will be paid within 10 business days, from the last September 20th, explains Lucas Mastromonic, variable income operator of B.Side Investments.

In other words, for each Hering share, the investor will receive 1.62 shares of Grupo Soma plus R$9.64 in an account.

With the acquisition, Grupo Soma becomes one of the five largest retail companies in Brazil. The company stays behind only from Renner (BRL 6.6 billion), Guararapes, a company from Riachuelo (BRL 4.3 billion) and HERE (R$4 billion) in net revenue, totaling R$2.3 billion in 2020. In addition, the company now has 1,042 physical stores across the country, adding up all the brands of its umbrella.

“We must see the impact of Hering within the Soma Group in the next balance sheets. It’s two or three semesters for we can see the impact of this incorporation, because it is a different portfolio, with a new client profile”, says William Teixeira, head of variable income at Messem Investimentos.

History of the actions of the Hering

The shares of Cia. Hering are moving the retail sector since the beginning of April, when the company announced who refused the proposal made by Arezzo (ARZZ3) for the combination of the operation between the two companies. Shortly thereafter, Grupo Soma announced the acquisition of the retailer.

“Nobody fight for something that is not good, especially in the financial market,” he says Gian Montebro. The negotiations, what lasted just under a week, did the actions of the HGTX3 shoot.

Until April 14, they were traded for R$17.01 on the Stock Exchange. Last Friday, September 17th, the stock hit R$37.50.

I want to invest in Hering now how do i do

Who was not a shareholder of HGTX3 and wants to have shares in the company, just buy shares in the SUM3.

However, analysts have a caveat.

“Buying now shares of Grupo Soma, the investor is buying shares of other brands besides the Hering, chow animal and farm, which are the best known. So, in addition to being a member of Hering, he’s going to be a partner in 11 other companies,” says Teixeira.

For Mastromonico, this diversification is positive.

“A company that is making multiple acquisitions mitigates investor risk.bad of the legs’, but he has other 10 brands that can supply that, that can help to have a synergy in the business. The big houses, like the XP Investments and the BTG Pactual, recommend the purchase, precisely because of the synergy of the business,” says the expert.

The precautions when investing in Grupo Soma are the same for any company

Montebro warns that to invest in shares you need to have a minimum of knowledge of sector in which the company operates. This applies to investments in Grupo Soma and any other company.

“[Saber] whether the market moment is favorable or not for this sector, in addition to seeking to know the basics of technical and fundamental analysis. Not every investor does this homework,” he says.

A tip is to look at the company’s Investor Relations (IR) area. This was an obligation implemented by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) for all publicly traded companies in Brazil, to facilitate communication between them and the financial market.

There, there are documents that can better guide investors’ decision on the acquisition or sale of shares.

“We believe that household consumption should grow from the first half of next year. If that happens, it will be a good time to take a stand [no setor de comércio]. Thinking long term, it can be [um investimento] interesting, but I would wait a while to see the impact of this on Grupo Soma’s balance sheet,” says Teixeira.