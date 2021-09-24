How does the Bolsa Família application work?

Available for Android and iOS operating systems, the Caixa Tem platform can be downloaded for free. Know more.

The Caixa Tem application is not exclusive to beneficiaries of emergency aid. Last year, the banking institution also opened digital social savings to those linked to the program family allowance. Caixa’s platform provides several advantages and convenience through its use.

Available for Android and iOS operating systems, the platform can be downloaded for free. Through Caixa Tem, you can access various services, such as: checking your balance, making payments, making transfers, among others.

How to download Caixa Tem

The Caixa Tem app can be downloaded through your Play Store (Android) or App Store (IOS) app store. Find out how it works:

Enter your app store and type “Ten Box”;

Then, after identifying the application, click on “Download”;

After downloading, you will have to make a quick registration, informing CPF and date of birth;

Then create a password to gain access to your app;

Thus, your application will be ready to use, both to consult your Bolsa Família or to register a Pix key and use this resource.

Cash Loan Has

Caixa has already announced that, in September 2021, a credit granting functionality would be added.

Also depending on the bank, the amounts to be borrowed vary from R$500.00 to R$3,000.00. The entire pre-approved credit simulation process can be performed by the own cashier has.