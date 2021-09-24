How Ecuador went from corpses on the streets to 3rd country in Covid vaccination in Latin America | World

On May 24 of this year, Guillermo Lasso took power with one of his campaign promises: to vaccinate, in just 100 days, the equivalent of half the population (9 million people).

“Taking on this responsibility was crazy. It was very complex to fulfill this promise because the inheritance received from the previous government was very complicated. The area of ​​Health was totally disjointed”, explains the Ecuadorian political scientist Fernando Carrión to RFI.

“The negotiations were very diversified. The criterion was plurality regardless of the origin. Lasso replicated the Chilean model of diversity of vaccine sources”, recalls Carrión, from the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences (FLACSO).

Ecuador had five ministers of health during the pandemic and had vaccinated only 3% of the population, of 17.7 million inhabitants.

Inspired by the success of Chilean President Sebastián Piñera, Ecuadorian Guillermo Lasso went on the hunt for vaccines. He spoke with the governments of the United States, China, Russia, Spain and Canada. Bought doses and received donations.

Forensic Department official in the city of Quito, Ecuador's capital, applies disinfectant to the body of a woman who died on the street on May 14, 2020

To apply the doses, the electoral zones became vaccination posts. Ecuadorians had voted in April and knew their area. Lasso took advantage of this knowledge and the registration of all citizens over 16 years of age. For the most distant locations, it even used the armed forces.

On July 15, it achieved a world record: in a single day it vaccinated 2.5% of the population.

On August 2, 13.8% of Ecuadorians were vaccinated with both doses. A month later, the number reached 52%. Goal met: half of the vaccinated population, equivalent to 73% of those over 16 years old.

This month, he started vaccinating those over 12 years old. The new goal is to reach the end of the year with 80% of the population fully vaccinated and achieve collective immunity.

Now, with 55% of the population fully vaccinated, Ecuador is the third country in Latin America in vaccination. It is only behind Chile and Uruguay, with 73% each. Proportionally, it vaccinated even more than the United States (54%).

Adolescent receives the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 at a private school in Quito, capital of Ecuador, on September 13, 2021

Only one figure rose more than that of vaccinated: the president’s popularity. According to public opinion consultant Cedatos, Guillermo Lasso has 74.1% of popularity.

That’s 20 points more than the 54% with which he was elected in April and 10 points more than in June. And the reason for this high figure, according to Cedatos, is the vaccination campaign.

“It’s an impressive figure, reached for two reasons: because it vaccinated a lot of people quickly and because it kept its promise”, points out Fernando Carrión, from FLACSO.

This political capital is the catapult for the government to try its biggest challenge: structural reforms that must pass through a Parliament with an opposing majority.

Guillermo Lasso arrives at the National Assembly in Quito to take office as Ecuador's new president

Lasso wants a labor reform, a tax reform, privatizations, the doubling of oil production and a new formula for the readjustment of fuel prices. The goal is to reactivate an economy that shrank by 7.8% last year.

The government promised to send Parliament a package of measures under the same “Labour Opportunities Act” later this week, but the chances of these measures being approved are slim.

“The government’s strength in this field no longer depends on popular support. Lasso does not have a majority in Parliament. The projects will surely be rejected”, believes Carrión.

The president is a former conservative banker, rejected by left and center-left forces, majority in the unicameral parliament (see the video below).

Government officials represent only 8.7% of the total. There are only 12 of the 137 legislators. They could reach 30 deputies if the 18 independents were added, a still insufficient number.

With the popular majority, but with a minority in Parliament, the government is preparing for a bold move if the package of measures is rejected: convening a popular consultation to find out what the population thinks. It would be a kind of referendum on the measures, but also on the government.

“This consultation would still take place this year and would have two objectives: to advance with structural reforms and to reaffirm the president’s popularity”, analyzes Fernando Carrión.

“Popular consultations end up being less about the measures and more about who called for them. Therefore, it works as a plebiscite”, says the political scientist. “With 74% popularity, Lasso will win. The consultation will be approved.”

Threat from social movements

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) threatens to reissue the violent protests of October 2019 if the government insists on reforms and the new formula for fuel adjustment. Protests against the increase in fuel ended with 1,500 injured and six dead.

The Frente Unitária de Trabalhadores (FUT), Ecuador’s main trade union, is also threatening a return to the streets if the government insists on privatizing public companies and altering those in the labor market.

Protester waves Ecuador's flag during a 2019 protest against then-Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures in the capital Quito

College students are also against cutting the education budget. These sectors have already made two protests, but they did not have much support. They totaled between 1,000 and 3,000 people and accuse the government of wanting an adjustment in public accounts to meet the target of the recent agreement with the IMF (International Monetary Fund).

President Lasso denies. He argues that he improved the agreement signed by his predecessor. Instead of a 2.5% tax increase, the new deal calls for 0.7% next year.

He also guarantees that he will not raise taxes, that he has already created a 4% tax on the richest and that the rest will come from the reactivation of the economy, another of his promises that time will tell if he can also fulfill.

