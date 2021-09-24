How the new Citroën C3 will reraise the entry hatches in Brazil

The year 2021 will mark the end of the cycle of some traditional cars in the Brazilian market. Among them, the Fiat One will say goodbye after being online for no less than 37 years – since 1984, with two generations around here. The end of Uno, therefore, will be a milestone and indicates a weakening trend of the entry hatches. But this decline curve could take a new turn with the new generation of Citroën C3.

After being abandoned in Brazil in recent years, the French brand’s compact hatch came out of line earlier this year. However, it already has a return scheduled for the first quarter of 2022, when it will arrive in stores completely renovated and with local production at the PSA factory (now Stellantis) in Porto Real, in Rio de Janeiro.

For now, the citron just showed the hatch, without disclosing technical details. However, the new C3 will be different from the previous one. It will continue to represent well the brand symbolized by the double chevron, but in this new generation, the hatch has SUV characteristics. In addition, it will have affordable prices. And, in that sense, it will almost be a successor to Uno.

The objective of the new C3 is to fight the entry of the market that, even today, accounts for a generous slice of 37.8% of sales. With the union of FCA and PSA, which created the Stellantis group, we will then have a new C3 with Fiat Uno engine and gearbox, as well as high volume forecast. After all, the factory in Rio de Janeiro has an annual capacity for 150 thousand cars.

New hatch pattern

The new C3, therefore, comes to fight at the top of the sales ranking. And, for that, it will have the SUV style in its favor. Just to give you an idea, from 2021 to the month of August, SUV licenses already amount to 41% of all new licensed cars in the country. In other words, it is currently the favorite segment of Brazilians, and also the fastest growing .

Before, with fewer SUVs on the market, there was room for, for example, adventurous versions of hatches. But now it’s different. These models no longer have great output. So much so that Renault will take the Sandero and Stepway out of line, to bet on a new SUV. The candidate is the Kiger, smaller utility than Duster, but built on Kwid’s modular base.

Speaking of which, the Renault Kwid is another example of a model that was born with SUV traits. It’s a worldwide trend. The new hatchbacks are gaining SUV features such as good entry and exit angles, short overhangs and high waist and roof. As we revealed in the Car Journal, the next VW Gol will be a mini SUV.

According to Citroën, this characteristic has prevailed since the conception of the C3, which has a greater height in relation to the ground. Although it’s the size of a hatchback, the compact looks bigger and more robust. On the sides, it has airbumps, which are the black moldings at the base of the doors, as well as full-bodied rear columns and lamps in an elevated position.

Another highlight is the cabin of the new C3, which uses a more upright design to deliver a spacious interior. For now, Citroën has not revealed many images and data, but said that the hatch will be one of the most spacious in the category. In addition, inside, the new C3 will have the largest multimedia screen in the segment, with 10 inches and connectivity to smartphones.

Competitive prices

In order to have an affordable price, the new Citroën C3 will have a version with a simplified equipment list. In the official unveiling video of the compact, the image (below) shows the panel with the great multimedia, but with manual adjustment rods for the external mirrors, air conditioning operated by common buttons, and manual gearshift lever.

In addition, on more affordable models, the new C3 should have the 1.0 Firefly by Fiat, with up to 77 hp and 10.9 mkgf of torque with ethanol, combined with a five-speed manual transmission. This is the same set used by models like furniture and argo, which is currently the entry duo for the Italian brand in Brazil. So the C3 promises to be affordable.

Above, the Citroën C3 is expected to offer the mechanics of Peugeot 208. That is, 1.6 16V flexible engine up to 118 hp and 15.47 mkgf, and six-speed automatic transmission. That’s in the top versions. Finally, you can still have the new 1.0 GSE turbo, from Stellantis. This engine will debut on Fiat Pulse in the coming weeks, with a new CVT gearbox.

With these sets, you will be able to fight in a wide range of prices, which can start at around R$ 60 thousand and go up to close to R$ 100 thousand, thus being below the C4 Cactus.

Economy of scale

The arrival of C3 will mark the debut of new modular platform at the Porto Real factory in Rio de Janeiro. The architecture is a simpler version than the CMP base used by European models and the new 208, which comes imported from Argentina. On this platform, the French brand promises to launch two other models by the year 2024.

One of them will be a crossover that must inherit the (known) last name aircross. The other is a sedan, to compete for sales with Chevrolet Onix Plus and Hyundai HB20S. With the trio, Citroën aims to fight at the top of the ranking of emerging markets, globalizing the brand, which has a greater presence only in the European market.

