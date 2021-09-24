How the selection will affect Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Palmeiras – 09/23/2021

Coach Tite will announce this Friday (24), at 11:00 am, the list of the Brazilian squad for the next triple round of the 2022 Cup Qualifiers, in which Brazil will face Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay. Once again, this concerns the clubs that are currently in the Top 3 of Brasileirão, Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Palmeiras.

According to recent calls, forward Gabigol, midfielder Éverton Ribeiro — both from Flamengo —, as well as goalkeeper Weverton, from Palmeiras, are right. Tite should still give another chance to Guilherme Arana, left-back of Atlético-MG.

As the coach must bring back the “English” barred by Premier League clubs on the September FIFA date – with the exception of Richarlison, injured -, there may be room for other athletes, such as goalkeeper Everson and striker Hulk, who were in the previous list. In the preliminary list sent to FIFA, the national team coach also included two more from Flamengo: Rodrigo Caio and Pedro.

When the range expands to other teams, there are more embezzlements in sight, such as Uruguayan Arrascaeta and Chilean Isla, for Fla, Paraguayans Gustavo Gomez (Palmeiras) and Junior Alonso (Galo), just to name a few.

The calendar discussion accompanies each call. In October, especially, there will be a clash between FIFA date and three Brasileirão rounds. In September, the CBF moved so much in the calendar to avoid immediate damage to clubs with players called that the finals of the Copa do Brasil stopped in December, after the Brasileirão.

Now, the entity again has the recurring problem before it. And you can’t claim surprise. There’s no room on the calendar to postpone more matches without messing up games in the near future — and it’s Fifa-dated again in November.

The first week of November, which the CBF put on the calendar as “escape”, has already been filled with games postponed from the first round of Brasileirão. Flamengo even complained about the way the rescheduling happened, making them play on a Tuesday and a Friday.

Although some sectors of the CBF see difficulties in postponing matches again, the competitions board arrived on the eve of the call still evaluating what to do.

In the last call, who informed that the games would be postponed was the coordinator of selections, Juninho Paulista, still during the post-announcement press conference for the list.

Confirming or rescheduling the games, the clashes affected for Flamengo will be against Red Bull Bragantino, Fortaleza and Juventude. In other words, two opponents who are in the G6, fighting directly for a spot in the Libertadores.

For Atlético-MG, which leads the Brazilian Championship with a seven-point advantage, the table on the FIFA date of October brings the lantern Chapecoense, Ceará and Santos — theoretically, a quieter life.

For Palmeiras, the opponents in the period are América-MG, Red Bull Bragantino and Bahia.

Games during the FIFA date of October

FLAMENGO

6/10 – Red Bull Bragantino (F)

9/10 – Fortaleza (F)

10/13 – Youth (C)

ATHLETIC-MG

6/10 – Chapecoense (F)

9/10 – Ceará (C)

10/13 – Saints (C)

PALM TREES

6/10 – America-MG (F)

9/10 – Red Bull Bragantino (C)

10/13 – Bahia (F)